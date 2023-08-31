August's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Bob Dylan, Aaron Rogers, Zsa Zsa Gabor & Joe Jonas

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Tweet this

"Bob Dylan Selling Scotland Home"

Bob Dylan has listed his longtime home in Scotland for $3.9 million. Dylan bought the classic English manor home in 2006 but has not used it in several years. The estate includes six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, 25 acres of landscaped grounds with gardens and fountains, statues, and stone gazebos.

"Diane Sawyer Lists Chip Chop House"

Diane Sawyer has listed her Martha's Vineyard estate for $25 million. Known as the Chip Chop house, Diane and her late husband, Mike Nichols, bought the property in 1995. It sets on 20 acres with a three-bedroom main house and a two-bedroom caretaker's cottage. Nichols, who directed "The Graduate" and "Who's Afraid of Virginia Wolf?" died in 2014.

"Bret Bair Moves Up In Palm Beach"

Fox News host Bret Bair recently listed for $16.5 million the Palm Beach home he bought in 2022 from Tommy Hilfiger, and he purchased another Palm Beach home for $37 million. Bret's new home is about 2,300 square feet larger than his 2022 purchase.

"Michael Jordan's Mansion: 10-Years Later"

The Chicagoland home of Michael Jordan first went on the market in 2012 at $29 million. The 56,000-square-foot home with nine bedrooms, 15 baths, an indoor tennis court, and a putting green is still for sale. The current asking price is $14.855 million.

"Aaron Rogers' New Jersey Contemporary"

Aaron Rogers switched NFL teams this year, going from longtime quarterback for the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets where Big Apple fans hope he can turn around a struggling franchise. Aaron just bought a $9.5 million contemporary home in Montclair, New Jersey.

"The Stones Ronnie Wood's London Home"

Longtime Rolling Stones guitar player Ronnie Wood's former London home is on the market for £20 million ($25.5 million US). Wood lived in the 12,295-square-foot home for about 10 years. According to the Robb Report, the home was originally built as a hunting lodge for Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

"Chris Christie's New Jersey Beach House"

According to the New York Post, Chris Christie bought a New Jersey beach home in 2018 for $2.9 million. He then tore it down and has spent millions more building a new one with twice the space.

"Zsa Zsa Gabor Pink Home Reduced"

The price on a pink mid-century modern that was once home to Zsa Zsa Gabor has been reduced to $2.8 million. The Palm Springs estate includes some original Zsa Zsa furnishings.

"Rudy Lists Longtime NYC Home $6.5 Million"

Rudy Giuliani is looking to move on. He has listed his longtime New York home for $6.5 million. Built in 1906, Rudy bought the three-bedroom co-op in 2002 for $4.8 million. It is the same apartment that was raided by the FBI in 2021.

