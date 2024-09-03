August's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Jennifer Lopez, Kanye West & Rob Lowe

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

"Burt Reynolds' Mountain Home Just Sold"

A home in the Blue Ridge Mountains that was once owned by Burt Reynolds just sold for $2.9 million. The North Carolina home includes four bedrooms, five baths and a stone bathroom built by his then-wife, Loni Anderson, for Burt. According to the listing agent, Burt fell in love with the area while filming "Deliverance" and subsequently purchased the home. He said that it was his favorite home.

"Goodbye Wave House—It Sold for $29.5 Million"

Supermodel Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner, have purchased one of Malibu's most famous homes. Designed by surfer-architect Harry Gesner in the early 1960s, the Wave House was designed to complement the ocean's waves.

"Tom Petty's Malibu Home"

The Mediterranean-style home that Tom Petty bought in Malibu in 1998 is on the market at $19 million. The property includes a 10,000-square-foot main home, a guest home, a recording studio, seven bedrooms, a pool and 2.6 acres. Petty died in 2017.

"Ellen Does Another Real Estate Flip"

When Ellen DeGeneres was growing up, her parents always rented and never were able to own their own home. But they often looked at homes for sale, and Ellen dreamed about how it would be to have her own room in one of them. When she became financially successful, Ellen started buying homes and flipping them, over and over, for large profits. She just did it again, selling neighboring properties consisting of a five-bedroom home on 3.44 acres and its next-door 6.58-acre lot in Carpinteria, California for $96 million. She bought the properties for $70 million in 2022.

"Kanye Unloads His Malibu Gut Job"

In 2021, Kanye West paid $57.3 million for a Malibu oceanfront home designed by architect-to-the-stars Tadao Ando but tore just about everything out of the home, leaving just a bare shell. He listed the home earlier this year for $53 million and quickly reduced the price to $39 million. The home just sold for $21 million.

"US VP Candidate Tim Walz Is Homeless"

Democratic VP candidate Tim Walz has not owned a home since he sold his home in Mankato, Minnesota in 2019 for $315,000, following his election as the state's governor. He has no real estate, stocks or bonds, but he is currently living in the historic Minnesota Governor's Mansion.

"Clint Eastwood's Longtime Seaside Home"

A Carmel, California home where Clint Eastwood lived when he was the mayor of the town is for sale at $21 million. Eastwood bought the Spanish Renaissance-style home a few years before he was elected mayor and sold it in 1996. The four-bedroom home was built about a hundred years ago with ocean views, 4,400 square feet, an interior courtyard, and a walkway to the beach. Eastwood was the mayor of Carmel from 1986 to '88, getting over 72% of the vote.

"NBA MVP Lists All-Star Penthouse"

One of Boston's best penthouses, currently owned by the NBA Boston Celtics MVP, Jaylen Brown, is for sale. An apartment with all the bells and whistles you might expect in the home of a three-time NBA All-Star who signed a five-year, $304 million contract in 2023.

"Rob Lowe Home For Sale"

The Beverly Hills home that Rob Lowe bought in 2020, about the same time he sold his longtime Montecito home for $45.5 million, is for sale at $6.575 million. The three-bedroom home includes 2,940 square feet, a gym, den and pool.

For more celebrity home news and celebrity home video tours, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Media Contact

Terry Walsh, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, 9545440526, [email protected], https://toptenrealestatedeals.com/weekly-ten-best-home-deals

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE TopTenRealEstateDeals.com