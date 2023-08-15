August's Top HR Outsourcing Companies Unveiled by DesignRush

76% of companies have outsourced one or more major HR processes. DesignRush announced the top HR outsourcing companies that help businesses enhance operational efficiency.

MIAMI, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A survey by The Conference Board and Accenture reveals 76% of companies have delegated one or more major HR functions through outsourcing. 80% of these firms also expressed their willingness to continue the practice.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, listed the best HR outsourcing companies that help organizations streamline operations and optimize workforce resources.

The top HR outsourcing companies in August are:

1. Biz Latin Hub - bizlatinhub.com

Expertise: PEO & Hiring, Tax Advisory, Accounting, and more

2. Options Consulting Solutions - optionscs.com

Expertise: Payroll, HR Consulting, Temporary Staffing, and more

3. Epicenter Technologies - epicenter.tech

Expertise: Back Office Operations, Customer Service & Support, HR Outsourcing, and more

4. The Staffing Company - thestaffingcompany.asia

Expertise: Payroll Outsourcing, Temporary/Permanent Staffing, BPO/RPO, and more

5. Snelling - snelling.com

Expertise: IT Recruitment, Temporary Staffing, Healthcare Staffing, and more

6. InnoSource - innosource.com

Expertise: HR Outsourcing, Contact & Data Center Operations, Contract Staffing, and more

7. Tandem HR - tandemhr.com

Expertise: Payroll Administration, HR Solutions, Risk Management, and more

8. Lloyd Staffing - lloydstaffing.com

Expertise: RPO, Vendor Management Systems, Managed Staffing, and more

9. Net2Source - net2source.com

Expertise: HR Outsourcing, Employer of Record, RPO, and more

10. Akraya - akraya.com

Expertise: IT Staffing, Payroll, Business Intelligence, and more

11. Vrinda Global - vrindaconsultants.com

Expertise: RPO, Workforce Consulting, International Recruitment, and more

12. HRCap - hrcap.com

Expertise: HR Consulting, Workforce Strategy, Crisis Management Strategy, and more

13. InventivHR - inventivhr.com

Expertise: Employee Relations, Payroll, HR Consulting, and more

14. JER HR Group - jerhrgroup.com

Expertise: Performance Management, HR Compliance, Staff Compensation, and more

15. AmeriSource - amerisourcehr.com

Expertise: Payroll Administration, Benefits Administration, HR Outsourcing, and more

