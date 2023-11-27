Aunt Leah's Trees Calling for Volunteers for the Holiday Season

Volunteers are the heart and soul of our mission. By joining us you can get into the true spirit of the season Post this

Ashley, a youth formerly in care, has worked tirelessly as an advocate, community organizer, and mentor for foster youth. She is currently the co-chair of Aunt Leah's Youth Advisory Committee as well as the Coordinator for the BC Coalition To End Youth Homelessness and the Operations Manager for the TRRUST collective, a initiative based in Vancouver that works to improve outcomes for youth aging out of care. But when Ashley needed help herself, after she was illegally evicted from her apartment, Aunt Leah's stepped in to help her find an affordable place to live in a tight rental market and cover unexpected moving expenses.

"I do not know what I would have done without Aunt Leah's. I could have been homeless myself." says Ashley. "Aunt Leah's is like family. They always have your back and are there for you in a pinch."

Aunt Leah's Tree Lots are now open.

"Volunteers are the heart and soul of our mission. By joining us you can get into the true spirit of the season and become part of a compassionate community that believes that everyone deserves a safe place to call home, especially during the holidays." says Rayson.

Families, individuals, and work or faith groups are all welcome to volunteer. It is also an opportunity for teenagers, aged 14 and over, looking for volunteer hours to complete their graduation requirements.

Shifts are typically for four hours, and volunteers have access to a heated tent as well as water, tea, and hot water.

Volunteering is easy! Sign up at auntleahs.org/treelotsignup or contact Hope Rayson at (778) 551-5535 or email [email protected].

TREE LOT LOCATIONS Aunt Leah's Trees will close for the 2023 season on December 17th. We have 3 locations in Vancouver, Burnaby, and Coquitlam, with shifts available daily.

Shift timings are as follows:

Vancouver:

Daily from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Daily from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Daily from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Burnaby and Coquitlam:

Mon-Thu from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Mon-Thu from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Fri-Sun from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Fri-Sun from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

About Aunt Leah's:

Working in Metro Vancouver for more than 35 years, Aunt Leah's prevents youth from foster care from falling into homelessness, and vulnerable young mothers from losing custody of their children. We believe that every child should have the love and support that most families provide to their children through early adulthood. By helping young moms keep their children we reduce the number of kids in the foster system. When young people "age out" of the foster system we provide wrap-around supports - guidance, essential life skills, supported housing, education and career planning, and job training so that they can live successful independent lives. Aunt Leah's advocates for public policy change that would provide adequate income and housing for foster youth aging out of care.

