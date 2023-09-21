AuntMinnie.com Unveils New Service Content Area, Sponsored by Bracco, Encouraging Service Professionals to Dive Deeper into Topics Most Relevant to Them

AuntMinnie.com, the premier online destination for medical imaging professionals, is excited to introduce its latest Service Content Area.

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AuntMinnie.com, the premier online destination for medical imaging professionals, is excited to introduce its latest Service Content Area. This dedicated space will provide radiology professionals with a wealth of specialized content, insights, and resources related to the service of medical imaging equipment and software. AuntMinnie.com has long served as a hub for collaboration, education, and innovation in radiology. Now, with the Service Content Area, they are taking another bold step to enrich the experiences of our community members, particularly professionals involved with handling imaging equipment and software contracts.

The Service Content Area is a specialized platform designed to provide these service professionals with an in-depth exploration of service-related content. Whether it's staying updated with the latest service trends, accessing comprehensive articles, or finding educational resources, this new area is crafted to cater specifically to service-related interests.

"Our ongoing mission at AuntMinnie.com is to empower and support professionals in the medical imaging field. The Service Content Area is a testament to our commitment to this mission," said Barry Lovette, General Manager, Media at Science and Medicine Group. "We believe this dedicated space will serve as a valuable resource for service professionals, facilitating their growth and contributing to the advancement of the entire industry."

We are proud to announce that Bracco, a leading name in the medical imaging industry, has come on board as the inaugural sponsor of the Service Content Area. Bracco's support will not only enhance the resources available to our audience but also allow them to gain deeper insights into reader behavior, enabling more effective campaign strategies, refined targeting approaches, and deeper connections with AuntMinnie.com's vibrant community.

The launch of the Service Content Area is a significant step forward in enhancing the AuntMinnie.com experience for all medical imaging professionals, further solidifying its position as the go-to platform for news, knowledge, and collaboration.

In addition to this new and exciting Service Content Area, AuntMinnie.com offers Practice Management Content Areas for Administration, Associations, Careers, Equity & Inclusion, Medicolegal, Patient Safety, Radiologic Technologists, and SalaryScan.

To learn more about AuntMinnie.com's Service Content Area and other sponsorship opportunities, contact us at [email protected].

About AuntMinnie.com

AuntMinnie.com is the premier online destination for medical imaging professionals. With a dedicated focus on advancing the field of medical imaging, AuntMinnie.com provides a platform for collaboration, education, and innovation in the industry. Our community of radiologists, researchers, and industry leaders relies on AuntMinnie.com for the latest news, expert insights, and valuable resources.

Media Contact

Ben Barna, AuntMinnie.com, (703) 646-8365, [email protected], https://www.auntminnie.com/

SOURCE AuntMinnie.com