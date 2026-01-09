Aura Aesthetics Partners with Aviva, Marking Second Med Spa Location in Oregon

"Partnering with Aviva Aesthetics enables us to strengthen our operational foundation while continuing to support our patients, community, and educational mission with even greater resources behind us." Post this

Beyond its clinical practice, Suzanne Jagger plays a significant role in advancing the aesthetics industry as a co-founder of Injectables EDU, an advanced training platform for aesthetic professionals. She is also one of the driving forces behind the annual Injectables EDU Summit, a premier educational event that brings together injectors and industry experts from across the country to elevate clinical skill, leadership, and business growth.

"Aura Aesthetics was built on a foundation of integrity, education, and delivering exceptional results for every patient," said Suzanne Jagger. "Partnering with Aviva Aesthetics enables us to strengthen our operational foundation while continuing to support our patients, community, and educational mission with even greater resources behind us."

Under the unique Aviva partnership model, Aura Aesthetics will maintain full clinical and operational autonomy while benefiting from economies of scale, strategic infrastructure, and collaborative support designed to help partner practices scale without sacrificing culture or control.

"We are incredibly proud to welcome Suzanne and the Aura Aesthetics team to Aviva," said Tyler Weinberg, CEO of Aviva Aesthetics. "Aura represents everything we look for in a partner — strong leadership, a proven clinical reputation, and a genuine commitment to elevating the industry. Suzanne's impact as an educator and mentor makes this partnership especially meaningful as we continue to build a national platform driven by founders."

About Aura Aesthetics

Aura Aesthetics is a premier medical spa in Portland, Oregon, offering a comprehensive menu of aesthetic services backed by deep clinical expertise and personalized care. Founded by Dr. Suzanne Jagger, DNP, CRNA, MBA, Aura is recognized for its exceptional outcomes, trusted injector team, and unwavering dedication to client confidence and safety.

About Aviva Aesthetics

Aviva Aesthetics is a next-generation medical aesthetics platform built to empower med spa owners through a true partnership model that preserves ownership, control, and long-term financial upside. Unlike traditional private equity roll-ups, Aviva's entrepreneur-owned structure enables med spa founders to stay in control, retain full equity in their business, while unlocking economies of scale and back-office support.

By partnering with Aviva, med spa owners can strategically optimize operations, accelerate growth, improve EBITDA, and receive a 2–3x higher business valuation compared to a traditional PE exit. Aviva Aesthetics is redefining success in medical aesthetics and putting the power back in the hands of where it belongs — with medical spa entrepreneurs.

Media Contact

