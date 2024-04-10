Aura Rooftop at the JW Marriott Charlotte Presents "Summer in Santorini" Fashion Show in Collaboration with Vestique

"We are thrilled to host the 'Summer in Santorini' fashion show at Aura Rooftop in collaboration with Vestique," said Tom Dolan, Director of Sales and Marketing at JW Marriott Charlotte. Post this

Preferred seating tickets will be available for purchase at $50 each, offering an exclusive view of the runway. For those seeking an elevated experience, VIP and premium cabana packages are available for purchase, providing a luxurious setting to enjoy the fashion spectacle. Tickets for " Summer in Santorini" go on sale starting April 10th, 2024. Should there be inclement weather, a backup rain date has been set for the evening of May 8th. For ticket purchases and more information about the Fashion Show, please visit Aura's website at www.aurarooftop.com/happenings. VIP admission will begin at 4:00 PM, general admission will begin at 5:00PM, and the fashion show will start at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, May 7th.

Aura Rooftop will offer event-exclusive fashion-inspired cocktails alongside their current food and beverage menu available throughout the show.

JW Marriott Charlotte is proud to announce that 50% of ticket proceeds will be donated to Dress for Success Charlotte, a local philanthropy dedicated to helping women secure, retain, and advance employment to achieve upward economic mobility and strengthen their families.

"We are thrilled to host the 'Summer in Santorini' fashion show at Aura Rooftop in collaboration with Vestique," said Tom Dolan, Director of Sales and Marketing at JW Marriott Charlotte. "It's not only an opportunity to celebrate the latest in summer fashion but also to support a worthy cause in our community."

Aura Rooftop will also be launching the "Fashionably Charlotte" sweepstakes starting April 17th with @cltbucketlist, offering one lucky participant the chance to enjoy the event in style. The selected winner will receive a Premium Luxury Cabana to enjoy with up to four friends. Highlights of the experience include an extravagant private cabana featuring premier fashion show lounge seating, a complimentary bottle of champagne, sparkling botanical ice amenity, an array of lavish small bites and a $150 gift card to be outfitted by Vestique. Participants can enter by following @AuraRooftop, @Vestique, @Vestiquecharlotte, and @cltbucketlist, on Instagram, liking the sweepstakes post, tagging friends in the comments and as a bonus story shares will offer an elevated chance to win. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, April 27th via @Aurarooftop and @cltbucketlist on Instagram.

Adair Kennedy, Chief Creative Officer of Vestique, said "We are honored to partner with JW Marriott Charlotte for this one-of-a-kind event at Aura Rooftop to showcase our latest collection. 'Summer in Santorini' promises to be a celebration of fashion, community, and giving back."

Now that the weather is stunning in Charlotte, let Aura Rooftop become your go-to destination to celebrate every occasion this spring and summer. With impeccable views of Uptown and beyond, visit Aura Rooftop and create memorable experiences for your family, friends, or that special someone.

Visit https://www.aurarooftop.com/ to book your reservation.

About JW Marriott:

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International's luxury portfolio of brands and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. JW Marriott is a tribute to the founder of Marriott International, J. Willard "J.W." Marriott, who prioritized his own well-being so that he could take better care of others. Inspired by his approach to life and rooted in holistic well-being, JW Marriott properties offer a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole – present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit – through programs and offerings that encourage them to come together and experience every moment to the fullest. Today there are more than 100 JW Marriott hotels in more than 30 countries and territories worldwide that cater to sophisticated, mindful travelers who come seeking experiences that help them be fully present, foster meaningful connections and feed the soul. Visit JW Marriott online, and on Instagram and Facebook. JW Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Vestique:

Vestique is a women-owned and operated clothing and accessories brand with a bustling e-commerce business and 12 retail locations throughout the southeast. To keep up with the latest from the brand, follow Vestique on Instagram or TikTok @vestique.

About Dress for Success Charlotte:

Dress for Success Charlotte is a non-profit organization that provides workforce development services to women seeking employment as a means to achieve economic independence and strengthen their families. Dress for Success Charlotte opened its doors in 2000 and serves more than 700 unemployed and underemployed women annually. To learn more visit https://charlotte.dressforsuccess.org/.

