Aura Wireless Named a Finalist in Questex's Fierce Network Innovation Awards in the Private Wireless Networks Category

"By combining CBRS with 5GHz Wi-Fi in a software-defined phased array, we have created a versatile solution that greatly expands coverage while enabling network operators to optimize spectrum utilization. This recognition by Fierce Networks reflects our team's dedication to pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional solutions that make a difference in our industry," said Elaine Healy, Aura's Co-founder and CEO.

The groundbreaking Apogee Converge™ drives the RF design of a network due to its patented Asymmetric Gain™ technology allowing enterprises to achieve superior range and performance with less infrastructure. The Apogee Converge further reduces costs by servicing both CBRS and 5GHz Wi-Fi through one device; whether deploying Wi-Fi for bandwidth-intensive applications like security cameras or utilizing CBRS (Band 48) for mission-critical IoT devices through the same antenna.

Apogee's patented Asymmetric Gain™ technology pairs 9db of transmit gain with 24db of receive gain across each of four 90-degree sectors, enabling low-power devices to achieve connectivity at triple the distance of legacy antennas. Apogee Converge™ empowers enterprises to leverage the advantages of CBRS in conjunction with their existing Wi-Fi networks, providing the best of both worlds in private wireless solutions.

Elizabeth Coyne, Editor in Chief of Fierce Network remarked, "The 2024 finalists showcase the ingenuity and innovation driving the telecommunications industry forward. These trailblazers are not only addressing today's challenges but are also laying the groundwork for the networks of tomorrow. Congratulations to all the finalists—we can't wait to see what's next."

Aura Wireless is an innovator of antenna technology focused on expanding the range and usability of license free and lightly licensed bands for enterprise, municipal, industrial and agricultural applications. With thousands of deployments across the US by some of the country's largest enterprises, the Apogee™ platform delivers robust performance and unprecedented coverage.

