Aurélie Bard Joins The Exclusive Haute Design Network by Haute Residence

Understanding that a client's property is their sanctuary, Aurélie and her team at EBH Design invest time in a personalized approach. Her belief that every space should reflect the values and aspirations of its owner and telling a story that is uniquely theirs. Post this

Her roots trace back to the eclectic blend of Napoli in Italy and Corsica in France infusing her with a deep attachment to the cultures of these two distinct regions. While officially French, Aurélie embraces her Corsican heritage, a fiercely independent island in the south of France.

A profound connection with Miami led to the birth of her latest venture, The EBH Group. The city resonated with her on a profound level, feeling like home and embodying the perfect canvas for her aspirations. At the helm of EBH Design, Aurélie envisions a paradigm shift in luxury living, where sophistication and elegance converge seamlessly. The EBH Group stands as a leader, specializing in luxury properties and bespoke interior design.

Understanding that a client's property is their sanctuary, Aurélie and her team at EBH Design invest time in a personalized approach. Her belief that every space should reflect the values and aspirations of its owner and telling a story that is uniquely theirs. By delving into clients' needs, preferences, and styles, she encourages them to step out of their comfort zones, consistently delivering results that surpass expectations. The ultimate reward, she attests, is witnessing the joy in her clients' eyes as they experience living in their personalized sanctuary, their "cocoon."

Visit Aurélie Bard Haute Residence Profile:

https://www.hauteresidence.com/designer/the-ebh-group/

ABOUT HAUTE DESIGN:

Conceived as a collaboration-focused luxury design platform, Haute Design links its discerning audience with premier design experts. It presents the latest in interior and exterior aesthetics, featuring the world's most exceptional designs and offering insights from its seasoned design partners. As an exclusive luxury design network, Haute Design selectively partners with one designer per market, assembling an esteemed collective of top designers showcasing opulent properties across global markets for its affluent readers.

Explore this wealth of information and more at https://www.hauteresidence.com/interior-design/

Media Contact

Esly Davis, Haute Design, 7864195031, [email protected], https://www.hauteresidence.com/interior-design/

SOURCE Haute Design