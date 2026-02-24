Aurenda Towels and Apparel Bring Mindfulness to Daily Rituals, Offering Comfort and Clarity in a Chaotic World

"In a world that feels increasingly fast-paced and unpredictable, prioritizing mental health has become essential. Aurenda is a daily ritual woven in mindfulness. Each of our items is inscribed with a powerful mantra, designed to anchor you in self-worth." -Julie Feldman, Founder Post this

"In a world that feels increasingly fast-paced and unpredictable, prioritizing mental health has become essential," said Feldman. "Aurenda is a daily ritual woven in mindfulness. Each of our items are inscribed with a powerful mantra, designed to anchor you in self-worth and bring you back to your intention, no matter the destination."

Aurenda was inspired by Julie's transformative experiences and education in movement, meditation, neuroscience and energy work. Drawing from both modern science and ancient wisdom, the brand offers tangible, wearable tools that support intentional living and emotional resilience.

The name Aurenda is derived from the Iroquois concept of Orenda, which refers to a powerful life force, the spiritual and physical energy believed to flow through people, nature and even inanimate objects. This philosophy guides the brand's intention-driven designs, reflecting the belief that what we wear and use daily can carry meaning, energy and purpose.

Through Aurenda, Feldman empowers individuals to embrace intentional living and reconnect with their inner strength. She has cultivated a growing community devoted to mindful movement, manifestation and personal growth.

"At a time when the world feels loud and overwhelming, we believe self-care should feel accessible and deeply personal," added Feldman. "Even small, mindful rituals can bring clarity, calm and empowerment."

As conversations around mental health continue to grow, Aurenda stands at the intersection of wellness, intention and design, offering a tangible way to care for mind, body and spirit. Guided by its mantra, "Remember who you are — and wear it," the brand invites individuals to reconnect with themselves in meaningful, everyday ways.

In addition to apparel, Aurenda offers aura-inspired workouts, manifestations and meditations on its social channels. Visitors can also take the brand's Aura Quiz to discover the color that aligns with their energy.

