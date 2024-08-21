Aurora Season Kicks Off on August 21: Fairbanks is a Prime Destination for Aurora Viewing Regardless of Solar Cycle

Whether you're a seasoned aurora chaser or a first-time visitor, Fairbanks offers the perfect backdrop for witnessing one of nature's most spectacular phenomena. Post this

The solar cycle, which spans approximately 11 years, influences the level of activity on the sun's surface, including sunspots. These sunspots are closely tied to aurora activity. During the solar maximum, when sunspot activity peaks, there is an increase in aurora displays at lower latitudes, such as the northern part of the Lower 48. Conversely, during the solar minimum, when sunspot activity is low, aurora visibility is generally confined to areas under the Auroral Oval, such as Fairbanks.

Fairbanks' location under the Auroral Oval means that any aurora activity, even at the lowest levels, is visible here, making Fairbanks a top destination for aurora viewing.

Explore Fairbanks invites travelers from around the world to experience the magic of Aurora Season. With the return of the aurora borealis, visitors can expect unforgettable experiences, from guided aurora tours to cozy accommodations offering prime viewing opportunities.

Whether you're a seasoned aurora chaser or a first-time visitor, Fairbanks offers the perfect backdrop for witnessing one of nature's most spectacular phenomena. Plan your visit today and prepare to be captivated by the northern lights in Fairbanks, Alaska.

About Explore Fairbanks

Explore Fairbanks is a non-profit marketing and management organization whose mission is to be an economic driver in the Fairbanks region by marketing to potential visitors, optimizing the visitor experience and advocating for a thriving year-round visitor industry. Explore Fairbanks markets Fairbanks as a year-round destination by promoting local events, attractions and activities to independent travellers, group tour operators, travel agents, meeting planners and the media as well as by developing public policy and infrastructure to achieve marketing objectives. Find out more at explorefairbanks.com.

Media Contact

Jerry Evans, Explore Fairbanks, 9074593779, [email protected], https://www.explorefairbanks.com/

SOURCE Explore Fairbanks