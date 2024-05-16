Aurora Sewing Center Joins Genesee Valley QuiltFest as a First-Time Presenting Sponsor

Our team is excited to see all the customers and sewists and quilters from the region, and all the wonderful quilts they're showing," said Scott Perry of Aurora Sewing Center. Post this

When visiting the Aurora Sewing Center booth, visitors can expect to learn more about BERNINA sewing and longarm machines from a knowledgeable team, as well as special pricing on BERNINA Q Series longarm quilting machine. This series of machines is designed with the quilter in mind for ease of use, precision, and flexibility.

As frequent attendees and participants of the Genesee Valley QuiltFest, the sibling-owned shop is excited to be a part of this beloved event on a larger level, while embracing the love of the craft and community. Perry said, "Our team is excited to see all the customers and sewists and quilters from the region, and all the wonderful quilts they're showing."

Tickets will be available at the door for $12. All are welcome to attend the Genesee Valley QuiltFest. The event will be taking place Friday, May 17th through Sunday, May 19th, 2024. For more information, visit Genesee Valley QuiltFest's official website.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, May 17 | Saturday, May 18 | Sunday, May 19

Time: Friday and Saturday from 9 AM - 5 PM and Sunday 10 AM - 4 PM

Location: Located in the Gordon Field House at the Rochester Institute of Technology campus: 1 Lomb Memorial Dr. Rochester, NY 14623

Ticket Price: $12

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

