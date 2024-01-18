AUS Project Group Begins Midtown Manhattan Remodel of Reside Health Location

Jacob Murphy leads the innovative healthcare space transformation for Reside Health's Midtown Manhattan office

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AUS Project Group has announced the commencement of a significant remodel project for Reside Health's location in Midtown Manhattan. Under the expert guidance of project leader Jacob Murphy, the initiative aims to transform the healthcare space housed in the iconic Carnegie Hall Tower, marking a new chapter in urban wellness amenities.

The renovation is set to redefine the patient experience in healthcare facilities by emphasizing comfort and tranquility. The remodel includes innovative design elements such as soft LED lighting, two-tone flooring, and multifunctional rooms. These features not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of the space but also significantly improve its functionality.

Jacob Murphy, leading the project, brings a wealth of experience and a forward-thinking approach to the redesign. His vision for the space aligns with Reside Health's mission to create a more inviting and efficient healthcare environment, focusing on the well-being and comfort of patients and staff.

"This remodel is more than just a physical transformation; it's about reshaping how we perceive and experience healthcare spaces," said Murphy. "Our goal is to create a sanctuary that meets medical needs while promoting overall wellness and comfort."

The project, expected to set a new standard for healthcare facilities, will offer a dynamic blend of advanced medical care and serenity, further cementing Reside Health's commitment to enhancing patient experiences.

Jacob Murphy has served as the Director of Construction, Real Estate & Design for Pinnacle Fertility and PM Pediatric Urgent Care since 2021. With over a decade of experience in senior-level leadership and construction management, he lends his knowledge and talent to strategic planning in various health office projects. Mr. Murphy graduated from the University of Newcastle in Australia and holds a Bachelor of Construction Management, a degree he completed with honors.

