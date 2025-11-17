Austin American-Statesman Names Volusion a 2025 Greater Austin Top Workplace for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Employee feedback drives recognition of ecommerce solutions company as a top workplace for the fourth consecutive year.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Volusion has once again been named a Top Workplaces 2025 honoree by The Austin American-Statesman, marking the fourth consecutive year the ecommerce solutions company has earned this recognition.

The award is based entirely on employee feedback collected through a third-party survey administered by Energage LLC, an employee engagement technology partner. The confidential survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including feeling respected and supported, growth enablement, and empowerment to execute.

"Receiving this recognition four years in a row is truly meaningful to us because it reflects the ongoing commitment and engagement of our incredible team," said Troy Pike, CEO of Volusion. As a 24/7/365 SaaS business, our success depends on the unwavering dedication and collaboration of our people. Our culture code is foundational to who we are, and it's inspiring to see the lasting, positive impact it brings to Volusion."

At Volusion, a people-first culture is the foundation for innovation and growth. The company's approach emphasizes open communication, empowerment, and continuous learning, enabling employees to make an impact both within the company and for the thousands of online businesses that rely on Volusion's ecommerce platform.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

ABOUT VOLUSION

At Volusion, our dedicated team of developers, marketers, designers, and technical support experts are passionate about helping merchants operate and grow their online storefronts, whether startup or established. Since our founding in 1999, Volusion has enabled 250,000+ entrepreneurs and small-medium businesses around the world build better stores. If you're a creative professional who loves working with teams, has a passion for driving positive change and wants to better the world with your ideas, visit our careers page at https://www.volusion.com/careers.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

