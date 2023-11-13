Austin American-Statesmen Awards Volusion as a Top Workplace 2023

Employee feedback drives recognition of company as a top workplace

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Volusion has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by The Austin American-Statesman Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"We are delighted to receive this award, which is a testament to our employees' happiness in the workplace," Troy Pike, CEO of Volusion, expresses. "Our culture code lies at the core of Volusion, and it is truly amazing to witness the positive influence it is having on our company."

The culture code at Volusion is built on the belief that a strong workplace culture leads to great products, and great companies. Transparency, collaboration, and ownership are just a few values that Volusion encourages their employees to practice.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

