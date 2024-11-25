Austin American-Statesmen Names Volusion a Winner of the Top Workplaces Award 2024

Employee feedback drives recognition of ecommerce solution company as a top workplace

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Volusion has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by The Austin American-Statesman Top Workplaces. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

"We're incredibly honored to receive this award, which we feel represents the dedication and satisfaction of our team," says Troy Pike, CEO of Volusion. "Our culture code is foundational to who we are, and it's inspiring to see the lasting, positive impact it brings to Volusion."

At Volusion, the culture code is rooted in the idea that a supportive and dynamic workplace fosters both exceptional products and a thriving business. The company promotes values like transparency, collaboration, and ownership, empowering employees to live these principles each day.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

ABOUT VOLUSION

At Volusion, our dedicated team of developers, marketers, designers, and technical support experts are passionate about helping merchants operate and grow their online storefronts, whether startup or established. Since our founding in 1999, Volusion has enabled 250,000+ entrepreneurs and small-medium businesses around the world build better stores. If you're a creative professional who loves working with teams, has a passion for driving positive change and wants to better the world with your ideas, visit our careers page at https://www.volusion.com/careers.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™ Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

