Austin and Dallas Sake Week Bring a Fresh Perspective to Sake Pairing, Showcasing Its Versatility Across Cuisines

The initiative invites epicureans to explore the dynamic world of sake at Texas' most popular restaurants, highlighting sake's ability to complement a wide range of global cuisines.
DALLAS and AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The second annual Dallas Sake Week returns this year with an expanded footprint—and for the first time, Austin joins the celebration. From March 20-23, sake will take center stage at some of the most dynamic restaurants in both cities, offering guests a chance to experience expertly curated pairings that highlight sake's ability to complement a diverse range of cuisines.
Dallas and Austin Sake Week invites both seasoned connoisseurs and curious newcomers to discover sake's remarkable depth and complexity. As interest in sake continues to grow across the U.S., this initiative serves as a platform to deepen appreciation for its craft, tradition, and culinary adaptability.
Sake is one of the most versatile and food-friendly beverages in the world, yet it remains largely underappreciated beyond traditional Japanese cuisines. Brewed with just rice, water, yeast, and koji, sake offers an unique balance of acidity, umami, and aromatics that make it an ideal partner for an array of global flavors. Whether paired with rich, smoky barbecue, delicate seafood, or bold, spice-driven dishes, sake has the ability to enhance and elevate the dining experience in unexpected ways.
The campaign will launch with an interactive, hands-on educational sake seminar and industry gathering on March 3 at Dallas College Culinary Institute (11830 Webb Chapel Rd. #1200) and Lady Love (310 W. Seventh St.), followed by a second event on March 4 at Texas Sake Co. (440 E St Elmo Rd) in Austin. These events will bring together sake experts, sommeliers, media, and hospitality professionals for an immersive exploration into the craftsmanship and pairing potential of sake.
Throughout Sake Week, participating restaurants will offer specially curated sake experiences, including sake flights, pairings and sake cocktails. In Dallas, guests can visit Lady Love, Asian Mint, and Hamm's as well as Lao'd, Soupleaf, Fukumoto, and Texas Sake Co. in Austin. More restaurants will be shared in the weeks leading up to the initiative.
"Sake is an incredibly dynamic beverage that deserves a place at the table alongside the world's finest wines and spirits," says Weston Konishi, President of the Sake Brewers Association of North America. "With Dallas and Austin Sake Week, our mission is to educate and inspire a new generation of sake enthusiasts—to show them that sake is not just for Japanese cuisine, but for an entire spectrum of culinary experiences, much like fine wine and craft beer. By collaborating with innovative chefs and restaurateurs, we're creating new opportunities for people to explore sake in a modern, approachable way."
Dallas and Austin Sake Week is presented with the generous support of the Sake Brewers Association of North America and the National Tax Agency of Japan.
Restaurants interested in joining the celebration can still get involved – those looking to participate in Dallas and Austin Sake Week can reach out to [email protected] to learn more. For more details, participating restaurant highlights, and exclusive event updates, visit sakeassociation.org/sake-week/ or follow along on social media.
About the Sake Brewers Association of North America
Founded by North American sake brewers in early 2019, the Sake Brewers Association of North America (SBANA) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit focused on promoting and protecting North America's sake brewers, their sake, and the community of sake enthusiasts.
Media Contact
Sake Week, Band of Insiders, 1 6313771631, [email protected], https://sakeassociation.org/
SOURCE Sake Brewers Association of North America
Share this article