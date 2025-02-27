Austin and Dallas Sake Week Bring a Fresh Perspective to Sake Pairing, Showcasing Its Versatility Across Cuisines

"Our mission is to educate and inspire a new generation of sake enthusiasts—to show them that sake is not just for Japanese cuisine. By collaborating with innovative chefs and restaurateurs, we're creating new opportunities for people to explore sake in a modern, approachable way." Post this

Sake is one of the most versatile and food-friendly beverages in the world, yet it remains largely underappreciated beyond traditional Japanese cuisines. Brewed with just rice, water, yeast, and koji, sake offers an unique balance of acidity, umami, and aromatics that make it an ideal partner for an array of global flavors. Whether paired with rich, smoky barbecue, delicate seafood, or bold, spice-driven dishes, sake has the ability to enhance and elevate the dining experience in unexpected ways.

The campaign will launch with an interactive, hands-on educational sake seminar and industry gathering on March 3 at Dallas College Culinary Institute (11830 Webb Chapel Rd. #1200) and Lady Love (310 W. Seventh St.), followed by a second event on March 4 at Texas Sake Co. (440 E St Elmo Rd) in Austin. These events will bring together sake experts, sommeliers, media, and hospitality professionals for an immersive exploration into the craftsmanship and pairing potential of sake.

Throughout Sake Week, participating restaurants will offer specially curated sake experiences, including sake flights, pairings and sake cocktails. In Dallas, guests can visit Lady Love, Asian Mint, and Hamm's as well as Lao'd, Soupleaf, Fukumoto, and Texas Sake Co. in Austin. More restaurants will be shared in the weeks leading up to the initiative.

"Sake is an incredibly dynamic beverage that deserves a place at the table alongside the world's finest wines and spirits," says Weston Konishi, President of the Sake Brewers Association of North America. "With Dallas and Austin Sake Week, our mission is to educate and inspire a new generation of sake enthusiasts—to show them that sake is not just for Japanese cuisine, but for an entire spectrum of culinary experiences, much like fine wine and craft beer. By collaborating with innovative chefs and restaurateurs, we're creating new opportunities for people to explore sake in a modern, approachable way."

Dallas and Austin Sake Week is presented with the generous support of the Sake Brewers Association of North America and the National Tax Agency of Japan.

Restaurants interested in joining the celebration can still get involved – those looking to participate in Dallas and Austin Sake Week can reach out to [email protected] to learn more. For more details, participating restaurant highlights, and exclusive event updates, visit sakeassociation.org/sake-week/ or follow along on social media.

About the Sake Brewers Association of North America

Founded by North American sake brewers in early 2019, the Sake Brewers Association of North America (SBANA) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit focused on promoting and protecting North America's sake brewers, their sake, and the community of sake enthusiasts.

