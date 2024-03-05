Austin-Based Brane Audio Opens Flagship Store on South Congress Ahead of SXSW

Located at 1604 S Congress Ave, the Brane Audio store is an experience-first retail space, with a high-end demo room to showcase the breakthrough technology and sound. Post this

"The Brane X needs to be experienced firsthand to truly appreciate its superior quality and sound," said Joe Pinkerton, CEO and co-founder of Brane Audio. "With SXSW coming up, we invite you to our store to hear the difference for yourself."

The Brane X became generally available for purchase earlier this year and previously has only been showcased at CES and SXSW, receiving glowing reviews from Wirecutter, TechHive, and the Austin Chronicle among others. The store opening marks the first time where the speaker is publicly accessible for demos.

"We are proud to be an Austin company, and we aim to bring that live music experience of the city into everyone's home," said Pinkerton. "Austin is home to both iconic musicians and advanced technologies, and Brane represents the melding of those two essential cultural elements. We're excited to bring this sound to the world, and level up the experience and quality of audio for fans with a fidelity that artists deserve."

Brane Audio will also be demoing their speaker at SXSW again this year, located at booth 1137 on the Creative Industries Expo Floor. Attendees to the SXSW conference can visit the Brane Audio booth to hear the speaker comparison demo and see the technology behind Brane's breakthrough Repel-Attract Driver.

The Brane Audio store is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. The Brane X can be purchased for $599 in store or at http://www.braneaudio.com.

About Brane Audio

Brane Audio is a sound technology company that is unlocking a radically new experience of sound. The company's flagship product, Brane X, is the first mobile speaker in its size class with an internal subwoofer. Brane's breakthrough Repel-Attract-Driver (R.A.D.) delivers a 10x increase in sub-bass without any sacrifice in size or power consumption. R.A.D. represents the most significant innovation in audio driver technology in a century and breaks Hofmann's Iron Law by using a proprietary array of permanent magnets to cancel internal air pressure forces. This novel force cancellation design allows Brane speakers to be compact, efficient, and capable of producing deeper bass than any comparable speaker on the market. Brane was founded in 2015 and is proudly based in the live music capital of Austin, Texas. Our team of engineers and scientists works tirelessly to push the boundaries of sound with an unrelenting commitment to invention and scientific curiosity.

