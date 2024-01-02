Austin Based Entrepreneurs Launch New Pickleball Venture

PIX Sports Gear: A premier pickleball powerhouse.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Local entrepreneurs Tina Cannon and Satish Kodukula, joined with Christi Grider have come together to introduce PIX Sports Gear, a game-changer in the world of pickleball.This dynamic trio is set to redefine the pickleball experience with high-end, highly stylized paddles and gear, catering to the discerning player.

PIX Sports Gear is not just about playing pickleball; it's about making a statement. The cornerstone of PIX Sports Gear is its commitment to crafting premium pickleball equipment that goes beyond expectations. From meticulously designed paddles to top-notch gear, each product reflects the brand's dedication to quality and style. The paddles are more than just tools; they're an extension of the player's personality and passion for the sport.

But that's not all – PIX Sports Gear is set to elevate the game with the launch of its performance clothing line in Spring 2024. This addition will complement the high-end gear, offering players a complete and stylish ensemble for their pickleball adventures.From the court to casual hangouts, PIX Sports Gear aims to be the go-to choice for pickleball enthusiasts.

"PIX is not just about equipment; it's a statement, a lifestyle, and a commitment to providing players with gear that transcends expectations" says Tina Cannon.

Enthusiasts and players alike can anticipate a revolution in their pickleball experience withPIX Sports Gear. Stay tuned for the launch of the performance clothing line in Spring 2024,and get ready to play with style and sophistication.

