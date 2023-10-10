Austin-Based Full Stack In-House Marketing Agency Dremana Productions Celebrates 25 Years With New Lineup

"We've been doing SEO marketing since before there was a name for it. I'm delighted to be turning focus to more non-profit work as a very capable new team of digital marketing leaders forge the way for our company." – Grace Sharington, Co-Founder/CEO Tweet this

With a portfolio that includes working with platinum-level recording artists to launching best-selling authors, one would assume Dremana Productions' "secret recipe" is in line with unleashing the sensational. Although capable of spellbinding marketing campaigns, their current roster consists mostly of companies that operate within the industrial B2B sector. In addition, Dremana Productions donates a large volume of services to non-profit organizations and charitable causes.

Co-founder and CEO Grace Sharington says, "I believe success isn't about intensity, but consistency. Being intentional with the little things – the long game. And most important? Listen." When asked about the new roles within the company, Grace is quick to point out they're a small operation that packs a big punch. "Maria and Cara know exactly how to intuitively change channels. Switching focus from video editing for our annual local non-profit fundraiser to analytics reporting for one of our metals processors who generate billions in yearly revenue… that takes humility and intelligence… understanding all things are equal while being 100% unique. Our new President and VP of Marketing understand our legacy."

In addition to it's expert staff, Dremana Productions provides a supportive training ground for those with no formal schooling or experience in a wide scope of services including web development, video production, social media, SEO marketing, and more. Ultimately, the company has their eye on launching their own non-profit organization dedicated to offering media and marketing training to individuals transitioning from challenging life circumstances.

Dremana Productions is a female, minority-owned company formed by musicians Grace Sharington and Andre Klizentis in 1997, who were also the founders of electronic-rock band "Dremana" and Chicago recording studio "Dremana Productions." Today the company is a full stack in-house marketing agency based in Austin, Texas.

