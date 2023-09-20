Austin-Gilbane Celebrates 1 Million Safe Manhours at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

"While we are proud of building a modern airport for the City of Houston, we are more proud to say that we send our workers home safe every day," Brad Bertrand, Project Manager at Gilbane Building Company, said. Tweet this

As part of an ongoing project, Gilbane Building Company and their joint venture partner, Austin Commercial, are giving one of the busiest airports in the United States a major expansion and refurbishment to maintain its momentum as an international hub.

The project is a part of the Houston Airport System's (HAS) International Terminal Redevelopment Program (ITRP), which is the largest capital improvement program undertaken in the history of HAS. The scope of the project includes a new pier to accommodate six wide-body international airplanes coupled with a new sterile corridor to funnel passengers to the Federal Inspection Services Facility, which is part of the overall ITRP undertaking. This new D West Pier and concourse will include modern finishes, expansive ceilings, a unique exterior curtainwall/glass wall feature, expanded concessions, and other support facilities. The project also includes a refurbishment of the existing Terminal D departure areas inclusive of mechanical, electrical, and life safety systems and a new interior aesthetic upgrade to the associated gates and seating areas for passengers. The project commenced in 2020 with the demolition of the C North concourse (built in 1980) and will be completed for passenger use in early 2024.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide. With an increased demand for private, institutional, and public projects, Gilbane remains a trusted partner in providing construction services for our Texas clients. Since 1981, we have developed a reputation for quality service and client satisfaction. The Gilbane team is dedicated to providing an exceptional client experience, prioritizing safety, creating high-quality design solutions, and delivering projects on time and within budget. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

Media Contact

Emmilyne Thomas, Gilbane Building Company, 8322294431, [email protected], https://www.gilbaneco.com/

SOURCE Gilbane Building Company