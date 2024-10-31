Austin-Gilbane Celebrates Grand Opening of Mickey Leland International Terminal

"This successful project is a substantial addition to the ever-growing footprint in Texas and will serve millions of passengers in the coming years," Jim Springer, Gilbane Building Company Project Executive Post this

Over the last seven years, Gilbane Building Company and Austin Commercial have worked diligently to significantly expand and refurbish one of the busiest airports in the United States. The end goal was to maintain IAH's momentum as an international hub. The project also included substantial upgrades to an existing and fully active terminal, a new sterile corridor for international arrivals, and the completion of the new D West Pier Terminal and associated concourse tie-ins.

The project was part of the Houston Airport System's (HAS) International Terminal Redevelopment Program (ITRP), the most extensive capital improvement program undertaken in the history of HAS. The new D West Pier Terminal and concourse, with their modern finishes, expansive ceilings, unique exterior curtainwall/glass wall feature, expanded concessions, and other support facilities are a testament to our commitment to innovation and passenger comfort. The project also saw the refurbishment of the existing Terminal D departure areas, including mechanical, electrical, and life safety systems, and a new interior aesthetic upgrade to the associated gates and seating areas for passengers. Preconstruction on the project began as a joint effort in 2017 before starting construction in 2020 with the demolition of the C North concourse, initally built in 1980.

