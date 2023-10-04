Austin Luxury Icons Join Forces to Elevate Service to Real Estate Clients

"Seeing the three of these stellar humans partner with one another to build opportunities for others and their clients exemplifies what we are building at PLACE." - PLACE Co-Founder Chris Suarez Tweet this

The merger reflects a trend toward consolidation in the residential real estate industry where a select group of top agents are working with more clients to meet changing consumer expectations. Copper explains that aligning with other top real estate professionals and the PLACE platform allows his business to evolve with consumer needs – concierge service, robust marketing and technology tools and real estate advisors who are hyperlocal experts with a global perspective.

"Backed and advised by Goldman Sachs and led by executives with deep experience from some of the world's top corporations, PLACE provides me with insights and reach that I cannot find through a brokerage or on my own," Copper said. "The partnership with Kathleen and Zane provides me more leverage and autonomy to do what I love most – spend time with my clients."

"While partnerships are the future of client service, they also provide the added value to attract and develop real estate talent," Collins said. "Our combined expertise in multiple facets of real estate – residential, luxury, land, development and working with investors – ensures that we can solve any problem and better advise our clients on transactions that impact generational wealth and personal happiness. In addition, we can leverage our expertise and contacts to create opportunities for real estate professionals who want to grow their own businesses with ours."

Bucher sees the new business and brand as an opportunity to further expand a professional ecosystem of growth. "When I first found PLACE in 2019, I wanted to be able to scale limitless opportunities for the talent on my team," she explained. "PLACE helped me solve a problem that was holding my business back attracting and retaining top producers. Creating a path for Zane to be a partner and CEO of a business that generates millions in annual revenue is a legacy that I worked hard for. Partnering with Eric creates even more space for others to excel and together, we will continue to thrive for years to come."

PLACE Co-Founder Chris Suarez is excited to welcome Eric Copper into PLACE and about the launch of Bucher Copper Collins Real Estate Group.

"I have worked closely with Zane and Kathleen since 2019 and have much appreciation for the business they have grown and the people they are. Coincidentally, I have known Eric for more than 15 years when we were both brokerage leaders in different states. I respect his reputation as a global leader in luxury and his commitment to his clients. Seeing the three of these stellar humans partner with one another to build opportunities for others and their clients exemplifies what we are building at PLACE," Suarez said.

About PLACE

PLACE, the industry's only fully integrated technology and real estate services platform, powers high-performing real estate agents and their teams to become more efficient, increase profitability, and provide superior customer value. For more information, please visit place.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Media Contact

Jen Zureikat, PLACE, 312-874-1996, [email protected], www.place.com

SOURCE PLACE