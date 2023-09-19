Austin Tops Livabl's Baby Chaser Index for Second Year in a Row

"The Baby Chaser Index was created to capture this interconnectivity between millennials and baby boomers. It tracks where there's the most overlap in migration between baby boomers and millennials across the country." - Ali Wolf, Livabl's chief economist Tweet this

"The Baby Chaser Index was created to capture this interconnectivity between millennials and baby boomers," said Ali Wolf, Livabl's chief economist. "The index tracks where there's the most overlap in migration between baby boomers and millennials across the country. The 'baby chaser' name relates to boomers' desire to be close to their grandchildren."‥

Here are some of the key data points from the survey:‥

25% of baby boomers plan to retire in a location near their grandchildren.‥‥

Despite some uncertainty in the tech sector, Austin continues to attract younger residents, boosting it to the No. 1 position for the second consecutive year. The growth rate in Austin among millennials is 27% above 2019 levels.

Raleigh, second on the list, has similar advantages to Austin. The strong supply of universities draws new residents to the area, with many choosing to put down roots after graduation.

Orlando placed third on the list and benefited from a year-over-year migration boost from millennials and boomers.

Charlotte, North Carolina, rounded out the top 5.

Follow this link for a city ranking and breakdown of Livabl's Baby Chaser index.‥‥

