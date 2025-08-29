Australia Strengthens Metal Supply Chains: rivexa Connects Buyers with Trusted Fabrication Manufacturers in India

This press release explains how rivexa supports Australian procurement teams in sourcing fabricated metal products, and custom components from verified fabrication manufacturers in India. It cites information about the ECTA. With rising trade volumes and tariff advantages, India is becoming a dependable partner for Australia's industrial fabrication needs.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Australian procurement managers, sourcing leads, stockists and SMEs can connect with rivexa by mjunction Services Limited (a Tata Steel and Steel Authority of India Limited joint venture), a digital export marketplace to find fabrication manufacturers. Australian buyers can source a wide range of fabricated iron and steel products that include tubular sections, pipe fittings, sheet metal enclosures, brackets and mounts, and custom assemblies. rivexa provides easy production monitoring tools, project transparency, working with verified suppliers from hubs like Pune, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.

India's Growing Export Presence in Australia

India exported approximately $204.33 million worth of fabricated iron and steel products to Australia in 2024, including tubes, pipes, fittings, cast articles, and industrial components. Between October 2023 and September 2024, over 48,000 shipments of sheet metal fabrication products left India for Australia, reflecting a strong appetite for quality metalwork in Australian projects. Overall, India's total exports to Australia reached $7.74 billion in 2024, with fabricated metal articles among the top-performing manufactured categories.

Fabrication Manufacturers Answering Australia's Demand

Major sectors in Australia, like steel and mining, automotive, industrial engineering and manufacturing are looking for fabrication manufacturers who can supply reliable parts at a faster pace. Indian suppliers meet these needs through their complete production offerings. Their integrated services span laser cutting, bending, welding, assembly, finishing, and supplementary processes. The economical pricing structure and adaptable production for Australian buyers seeking to broaden their sourcing strategies beyond established markets.

ECTA Benefits for Industrial Goods

Australia's MFN/base tariff on many iron and steel items (HS 73) is 5% - tube/pipe fittings (7307) and structures (7308) show a 5% 'Goods Rate.' (Australian Border Force Website). Under the Australia-India ECTA, 96% of Australian tariffs on imports from India are already tariff-free, rising to 100% by January 2026. Eligible engineering/fabricated metal products that meet ROO can enter at 0% when ECTA preference is claimed (DFAT).

rivexa: Simplifying Fabrication Sourcing from India

rivexa makes fabricating metal supply chains easier to manage. They pre-vet every fabrication factory for quality, compliance, capacity, and certifications. Australian buyers sourcing sheet metal enclosures, pipework and fittings, brackets and assemblies, and other custom components can register on the digital platform. Supported by procurement teams who oversee real-time updates, sample coordination, compliance documentation, and logistics planning. In any case, rivexa brings transparency and certainty throughout the sourcing lifecycle.

As Australia's manufacturing and infrastructure sectors accelerate, rivexa offers a trusted hand to guide procurement teams through India's rapidly evolving fabrication ecosystem.

About rivexa

rivexa is a digitally driven export marketplace specializing in Industrial Goods Fashion while ensuring efficient procurement operations. We make global trade easier by connecting brands with vetted Indian suppliers. This comprehensive B2B platform is backed by mjunction Services Limited – a joint venture between Tata Steel and the Steel Authority of India Limited.

