Australian Aquatic Center Picks Penetron System for Permanent Concrete Protection

Originally built between 1977 and 1981, the Palm Beach Aquatic Centre is a popular aquatic facility. However, in recent years, it met neither updated compliance standards nor the wider needs of a growing population. Plans to enlarge the site into a community center with more comprehensive aquatic infrastructure were drawn up.

"Featuring a subtropical design that reflects the character of the southern Gold Coast region, the new Palm Beach Aquatic & Community Centre has quickly become a center of the Palm Beach community," adds Jozef Van Beeck, Director of International Sales & Marketing for The Penetron Group

The newly completed community center features a multipurpose hall, breakout area, flexible spaces, and a dance studio. Only the previous 50 meter outdoor pool was retained from the old Palm Beach Aquatic Centre but the new additions include:

25 meter outdoor pool

Heated indoor training pool

Warm water pool

Last but not least, an improved fitness center, a café with outdoor/indoor seating, a crèche (daycare facility), and an underground parking garage with elevator access were also part of the construction project completed by Badge Construction.

"The constant exposure to water and high hydrostatic pressure common for aquatic structures demanded a robust and proven concrete waterproofing solution," explains Jozef Van Beeck. "Successfully implemented in numerous similar projects across Australia, the Penetron System was an ideal answer for both the pools and key below-grade concrete structures."

Penetron Australia provided a durable concrete waterproofing solution for all below-ground concrete. PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was added to the concrete mix (>2,000 m3) by Boral, the ready-mix concrete supplier, for the foundation slabs and all pool structures. PENEBAR SW swellable waterstop strips were applied to all pour breaks, and horizontal and vertical construction joints. PENESEAL FH-PS, a clear, penetrating sealer, was used to preserve and harden the concrete surfaces of the parking garage.

"The Penetron System turned out to be a cost-effective solution for the Palm Beach Aquatic Center when compared to conventional alternatives, such as membrane systems or competitive spray on sealers," adds Jozef Van Beeck.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

