Australian Commercial Property and Facilities Managers Finally Have a Better, More Cost-Effective Way to Manage Contractors and Compliance -- and Setting Up Takes Minutes

"Property and facilities managers need a solution that handles complex requirements simply and cost-effectively." Post this

"Managing personal and organisational risk shouldn't be complicated. Property and facilities managers need a solution that handles complex requirements simply and cost-effectively. At Forsite, simplicity and value for money aren't features, they're our foundation."

— Nathan Cheeseman, CEO, Forsite

One Forsite client has 1,400 property sites. Their entire portfolio — sites and suppliers — was configured and ready in under five minutes. That's what switching to Forsite looks like in practice.

From there, the platform runs itself. Suppliers manage their own team and compliance from their own portal. Workers download the mobile app and complete their site induction on arrival. Every record from that point forward is centralised,

automated, and visible in real time across the entire portfolio.

Visit Forsite at FM Connect 2026 in Brisbane:

Forsite will be exhibiting at FM Connect 2026, taking place 3–5 August at the W Hotel Brisbane. Property and facilities managers are invited to visit the stand (#23) for a live walkthrough of the platform.

About Forsite:

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, Forsite is a property tech platform purpose-built for Property, Facilities, and Health & Safety Managers to centralise contractor and compliance management in one place. Forsite's complete ecosystem — online portal, mobile app, and kiosk — serves clients across Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. Visit www.getforsite.com today.

Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Media Contact

Nathan Cheeseman, Forsite, 64 21 484 422, [email protected], https://www.getforsite.com/

SOURCE Forsite