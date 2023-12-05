Australia's HBP Group Selects InetSoft for Embedded Web Dashboards

Cites real-time reporting and flexible pricing as reasons for selection

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InetSoft Technology, a pioneer in data intelligence, analytics, and reporting, announced that HBP Group has selected InetSoft's BI technology, for interactive dashboards.

HBP Group is one of Australia's leading corporate risk identification, fatigue, health and injury prevention service providers, specializing in engaging and outcomes based solutions, using on site health programs and proprietary digital services that incorporate the highest levels of expertise, systems and interactive support.

HBP Group was looking was looking to upgrade from their static reports to real-time web based interactive dashboards hosted with AWS. InetSoft's Style Scope was able to not only provide this but was also available at several different pricing models to meet HBP Group's unique use case.

"InetSoft's pricing models can accommodate any business model," expresses Mark Flaherty, CMO at InetSoft. "With pricing set by named users, concurrent users, or by server, InetSoft is an option for any sized organization."

InetSoft's Style Scope is a data intelligence platform. At its foundation is a powerful data mashup engine that enables fast and flexible transformation of data from disparate sources, which can either supplement or obviate a data warehouse solution. At the development level, a unified interface allows for easy and advanced data manipulation and design of interactive dashboards, and visual analyses. At the consumption level, self-service is maximized for a range of users, from casual business or consumer-type browsers, to power users and data scientists. As a cloud-ready, fully scalable enterprise-grade platform with granular security, multi-tenancy support, and multiple integration points, it serves both enterprises and solution providers. In either environment, ease of deployment and ease of use are chief development principles that help lower the time investment and total cost of ownership - and make the solution attractive to organizations of any size, with or without BI expertise.

About InetSoft

Since 1996, InetSoft has been delivering easy, agile, and robust business intelligence software that makes it possible for organizations and solution providers of all sizes to deploy or embed full-featured business intelligence solutions. At the core of the platform is a data mashup and transformation engine that can preclude the need for data warehouse and data preparation expenses. Application highlights include visually-compelling interactive dashboards, pixel-perfect production reporting, and machine learning functionality accessible to non-data scientists. All of these capabilities combine to allow a maximum degree of self-service that benefits the average business user, the IT administrator, and the developer. InetSoft's solutions have been deployed at over 5,000 organizations worldwide, including 25% of Fortune 500 companies, spanning all types of industries.

About HBP Group

