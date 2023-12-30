Australis Equity Partners Acquires Sunrise Premiere Pool Builders

Australis Equity Partners ("Australis"), the private equity brand, through one of its subsidiaries, acquires Sunrise Premiere Pool Builders, LLC ("Sunrise".)

ARNOLD, Md., Dec. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Australis Equity Partners ("Australis"), the private equity brand, through one of its subsidiaries, has acquired Sunrise Premiere Pool Builders, LLC ("Sunrise".)

Sunrise, headquartered in Arnold, Maryland, is a full-service pool construction enterprise that began operation in 1999. The Company occupies 3,000 square feet of space near Annapolis, Maryland. The Company relocated from a small strip mall in Cape St. Claire, Maryland, to Arnold, Maryland, off of Ritchie Highway, with roadside visibility from the main road and additional visibility from an adjacent parallel side road. Ritchie Highway is known for its heavy traffic and proximity to major highways. The Company boasts a staff of high-performing sales force. Sunrise specializes in constructing inground pools directly for consumers and works through an established and elite group of trusted subcontractors and partners.

"Sunrise is a positive addition to the Australis portfolio," commented Nakia Whitley-Ngwala, Australis Managing Partner. "As a multi-million-dollar enterprise, Sunrise is an acquisition in the construction industry which allows Australis to leverage Sunrise's existing strengths to facilitate future acquisitions."

Australis welcomes communication from accredited funds interested in financing the acquisition of lower-middle and middle-market companies in partnership with Australis.

About Australis Equity Partners

Australis holds a diverse portfolio and is industry-agnostic. Australis Equity Partners has a vast network of private equity groups, hedge funds, family offices, investment banks, cell captives, and financial engineers who can help raise funds through specialized and structured funding in private and public capital markets. Learn more about Australis at australisequitypartners.com.

About Sunrise Premiere Pool Builders

Sunrise took root in 1999 and became a successful inground pool construction company. The Company operates under a general business license and a Maryland Home Improvement Commission license and has developed an elite business with solid staff, systems, and quality services. You can learn more about Sunrise at sunrisepremierpoolbuilders.com.

