Auterion and blackned form strategic partnership to bring a new generation of networked UxV systems

The aim of this partnership is to integrate Auterion's manufacturer-independent control software for autonomous robotic systems into the information and communication network of the digital battlefield.

The monitoring and control of UxV is therefore no longer limited to manufacturer-specific systems but can be taken over from different starting and location points of the battlefield via a common platform in accordance with the software-defined defense (SDD) principle.

As part of this cooperation, the parties are specifically planning:

1. Expansion of the TACTICAL CORE portfolio:

The addition includes porting the TACTICAL CORE runtime environment and supported communication links to the Auterion Skynode as well as integration with the Auterion Operating System (AuterionOS) and Auterion Mission Control (AMC).

2. Efficient and secure integration of UxV:

The overall solution creates the necessary foundations to enable the safe and efficient control of UxVs in the digital battlefield and to establish a cross-sectional platform for the digitalization of land forces for this purpose.

3. Innovation for the international market:

Auterion and blackned plan to jointly market the solution in both the NATO and global defense and security markets. This includes continuous further development to meet changing requirements.

In the coming weeks, demonstrations of the solution will be held for potential customers. These presentations will highlight the added value of the solution and possible next steps for integration into existing systems.

This cooperation strengthens the position of both companies as leading players in the field of digital, software-defined infrastructures for defense and security. The solution developed as part of this partnership promises a significant increase in innovation speed, efficiency and security when integrating UxV systems from different manufacturers and mission profiles on a large scale into a networked battlefield.

About Auterion:

Auterion develops the world's leading operating system for autonomous robotic systems (UxV). Based on this technology, companies and authorities worldwide can operate their UxS fleets more efficiently for monitoring, data collection, maintenance and logistics. The platform offers open interfaces between the main components of a UxV system. This gives fleet operators more flexibility in integrating mission-specific platform types, payloads and mission applications. With more than 120 employees in offices in the US, Germany, Switzerland and Ukraine, Auterion's global customer base includes drone manufacturers such as Deltaquad, GE Aviation or Freefly Systems, as well as operators of large drone fleets such as the US and UK governments and Walmart/DroneUp. Find out more at www.auterion.com.

About blackned:

Since its foundation in 2009, blackned GmbH has specialized in the development of software-based defence solutions. The tactical middleware RIDUX and the management system XONITOR form the core of an advanced architecture for the digitalization of land forces. The digital ecosystem TACTICAL CORE offers a future-proof and open framework for the implementation of digitalization projects within the NATO armed forces. blackned has been developing tailor-made and mission-critical communication solutions for highly mobile, operational networks for 15 years. With now six locations and over 200 employees worldwide, blackned is a leader in the industry. The company's expertise and commitment enable the development of innovative solutions that meet the requirements of modern armed forces and drive digital transformation. Find out more at www.blackned.de

