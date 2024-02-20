Auterion Government Solutions Names Ret. USAF Lt. Gen. David A. Krumm to Board of Directors

New Appointment to Advance How Autonomous Systems Support Airspace Dominance
MOORPARK, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auterion Government Solutions, the company that enables the rapid innovation, deployment and evolution of robotics capabilities through the power, flexibility and interoperability of open architecture software, today announced the appointment of Ret. Air Force Lt. Gen. David A. Krumm to its Board of Directors.
"As a former fighter pilot, I understand the impact that leading-edge technology can have, particularly when it takes life-and-death decisions out of combat scenarios like Auterion has done," said Mr. Krumm. "Auterion is absolutely revolutionizing how robotics and autonomous systems collaborate, operate and successfully complete missions. The changing dynamics of the role of unmanned autonomous systems in defense require an operating system linking these systems together while being hardware agnostic. I am excited and honored to join Auterion's board at this critical time."
Krumm brings more than 32 years of executive leadership to the Auterion Government Solutions Board of Directors. He completed a diverse military career with his concluding assignment as the Commander of Alaska NORAD Region, Alaska Command, and the 11th Air Force.
"Krumm's decades of military service in the U.S. Air Force brings an extensive level of expertise and experience to our Board that will be invaluable as we execute our growth strategy," added Errol Farr, president of Auterion Government Solutions. "His expertise ensures our company gains strategic insights and remains laser-focused on meeting the needs of our government and defense clients."
Krumm serves as an advisor on the boards of several commercial and non-profit entities and currently performs strategy and planning for defense industries. He is a native of Clay County, Alabama, and a graduate of Auburn University, where he was commissioned into the Air Force through ROTC upon graduation. He currently resides in Alaska.
About Auterion Government Solutions
Auterion Government Solutions enables the rapid innovation, deployment and evolution of robotics capabilities through the power, flexibility and interoperability of open architecture software. Our software platform is a hardware-agnostic, interoperable operating system where autonomous capabilities, sensors, payloads and new AI-driven features can pollinate across a diverse fleet of vehicles made by different manufacturers. With a diverse robotics ecosystem and the ability to choose onboard applications for mission-specific smart autonomous behaviors, AGS provides warfighters the tools needed to face tomorrow's challenges.
