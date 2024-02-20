Auterion Government Solutions Names Ret. USAF Lt. Gen. David A. Krumm to Board of Directors

"Krumm's decades of military service in the U.S. Air Force brings an extensive level of expertise and experience to our Board that will be invaluable as we execute our growth strategy," added Errol Farr, president of Auterion Government Solutions. Post this

Krumm brings more than 32 years of executive leadership to the Auterion Government Solutions Board of Directors. He completed a diverse military career with his concluding assignment as the Commander of Alaska NORAD Region, Alaska Command, and the 11th Air Force.

"Krumm's decades of military service in the U.S. Air Force brings an extensive level of expertise and experience to our Board that will be invaluable as we execute our growth strategy," added Errol Farr, president of Auterion Government Solutions. "His expertise ensures our company gains strategic insights and remains laser-focused on meeting the needs of our government and defense clients."

Krumm serves as an advisor on the boards of several commercial and non-profit entities and currently performs strategy and planning for defense industries. He is a native of Clay County, Alabama, and a graduate of Auburn University, where he was commissioned into the Air Force through ROTC upon graduation. He currently resides in Alaska.

About Auterion Government Solutions

Auterion Government Solutions enables the rapid innovation, deployment and evolution of robotics capabilities through the power, flexibility and interoperability of open architecture software. Our software platform is a hardware-agnostic, interoperable operating system where autonomous capabilities, sensors, payloads and new AI-driven features can pollinate across a diverse fleet of vehicles made by different manufacturers. With a diverse robotics ecosystem and the ability to choose onboard applications for mission-specific smart autonomous behaviors, AGS provides warfighters the tools needed to face tomorrow's challenges.

