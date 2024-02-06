Auterion Government Solutions Revolutionizes How Combat Forces Leverage Information During Multi-Drone Operations

"Collaborative autonomy will redefine the battlefield and provide end-users with real-time situational awareness like they've never had before," said Errol Farr, President of Auterion Government Solutions. Post this

"Collaborative autonomy will redefine the battlefield and provide end-users with real-time situational awareness like they've never had before," said Errol Farr, President of Auterion Government Solutions. "We are extremely excited to collaborate with other industry leaders to realize this future and greatly enhance the combat effectiveness of military formations."

This video shows multiple drones taking flight using collaborative autonomy, which enables lower the cognitive load while increasing the combat effectiveness of military formations.

About Auterion Government Solutions

Auterion Government Solutions enables the rapid innovation, deployment and evolution of robotics capabilities through the power, flexibility and interoperability of open architecture software. Our software platform is a hardware-agnostic, interoperable operating system where autonomous capabilities, sensors, payloads and new AI-driven features can pollinate across a diverse fleet of vehicles made by different manufacturers. With a diverse robotics ecosystem and the ability to choose onboard applications for mission-specific smart autonomous behaviors, AGS provides warfighters the tools needed to face tomorrow's challenges.

Media Contact

Joyce Bosc, Boscobel on behalf of Auterion Government Solutions, 1 301-717-9529, [email protected], https://auterion-gs.com/

Carrie Lake, Boscobel on behalf of Auterion Government Solutions, 1 703-624-7300, [email protected], https://auterion-gs.com/

SOURCE Boscobel on behalf of Auterion Government Solutions