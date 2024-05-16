Auterion Moves Corporate Headquarters to Arlington, Virginia

"Auterion is at a point in our growth where the move to Arlington reflects our role in meeting the evolving needs of our growing customer base," said Lorenz Meier, CEO of Auterion. Post this

"Auterion is at a point in our growth where the move to Arlington reflects our role in meeting the evolving needs of our growing customer base," said Lorenz Meier, CEO of Auterion. "Being physically closer to our customers allows us to provide more responsive support and collaborate more effectively."

Arlington's proximity to Washington, D.C. positions Auterion at the epicenter of defense innovation and policy, further strengthening its partnerships and impact in shaping the evolution of the industry.

This relocation marks a pivotal moment for Auterion as it aligns with market demand signals and prepares for future growth opportunities.

About AUTERION https://auterion.com/

Auterion is a cutting-edge operating system for autonomous drones (air, land and sea) that empowers a diverse range of autonomous robots to perform high-risk to mundane tasks, deliver goods, and aid in life-saving missions. Our industry-leading software drives the adoption of robotic fleets for a variety of commercial and public sector industries.

Media Contact

Joyce Bosc, Boscobel on behalf of Auterion, 1 703-624-7300, [email protected], https://auterion.com/

Carrie Lake, Boscobel on behalf of Auterion, 1 703-624-7300, [email protected], https://auterion.com/

SOURCE Boscobel on behalf of Auterion