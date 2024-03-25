Auterion Names Scott Henry as its First-Ever Chief Financial Officer

"We are thrilled for Scott to join Auterion as we bolster our senior leadership team and climb towards Auterion's next peak," said Lorenz Meier, CEO and Founder of Auterion. Post this

Henry joins Auterion with more than 30 years of financial leadership and corporate finance experience, including CFO roles at pre- and post-IPO technology companies. He has a track record of scaling financial operations for high-growth companies. Most recently, Henry served as CFO of competitive gaming platform company, Skillz, Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ), and prior to Skillz, as CFO of spatial computing company, Magic Leap.

"I am incredibly excited to join Auterion and be part of the company that is delivering the platform for standardization for the next evolution of autonomous vehicles," said Henry.

Earlier in his career, he held the CFO role at other companies including Beats Electronics and Beats Music, both acquired by Apple, and Las Vegas Sands Corporation (NYSE:LVS) where he led the company through its IPO. Prior to LVS, he spent nearly 18 years on Wall Street providing capital raising and advisory services to growth-stage companies.

About Auterion

Auterion is a cutting-edge operating system for autonomous computing that empowers a diverse range of autonomous robots to perform high-risk to mundane tasks, deliver goods, and aid in life-saving missions. Our industry-leading software drives the adoption of robotic fleets for a variety of commercial and public sector industries. Join the Auterion movement and experience the power of next-generation computing.

Learn more about Auterion at https://auterion.com/.

Media Contact

Joyce Bosc, Boscobel on behalf of Auterion, 1 301-717-9529, [email protected], https://auterion.com/

Carrie Lake, Boscobel on behalf of Auterion, 1 703-624-7300, [email protected], https://auterion.com/

SOURCE Auterion