Auterion's Updated All-in-One Computing Platform for Robotics, Skynode X, Enables Advanced Reliability and Autonomous Behaviors in High-risk Environments

A powerful yet lightweight design that is 30 percent thinner and 15 percent lighter than its predecessor. All core components are combined into one single hardware, allowing easy integration into small or space-constrained vehicles without sacrificing performance capabilities.

Incorporates the latest Flight Management Unit (FMU), FMUv6x, which brings upgraded performance, stability and reliability. With 2x the compute power and 2x RAM, it provides more headroom for the operation of larger vehicles requiring features like large CAN networks.

Enhanced computer vision support. The new vision software development kit can be used to develop custom applications for Skynode X or install third-party applications that add new functionality like GPS-denied navigation, vision-guided landing on moving landing pads and obstacle detection.

"Skynode and AuterionOS drive the adoption of software-defined robotic fleets by offering the highest levels of integration." said Lorenz Meier, CEO and Founder of Auterion. "The Skynode X updates ensure we are meeting the autonomy, reliability and flexibility that our customers need, so large retailers can utilize and scale drone delivery programs and governments can perform their missions more efficiently and safely."

Since its first release in 2020, Skynode has enabled dozens of manufacturers to successfully develop a range of robotics systems powered by the Auterion operating system. These drones carry out a variety of tasks, including repetitive, precise or even dangerous tasks in any commercial or government setting. Current uses include search and rescue missions, cargo delivery, mapping dangerous terrain and surveillance missions.

Skynode X can be used on any size vehicle – multicopters, vertical take-off and landing aircraft, ground rovers and boats. Other features:

Provides an all-in-one solution at relatively low cost to integrate the Auterion software platform into different types of robots – reducing the time and costs of hardware and software integration.

Combines all core components into single hardware, making it easier to integrate than having to assemble many individual components.

Supports large organizations to build on top of open-source foundations.

Enables vehicle manufacturers to gain value in the open-source hardware/software ecosystem.

About Auterion

Auterion is a cutting-edge operating system for autonomous computing that empowers a diverse range of autonomous robots to perform high-risk to mundane tasks, deliver goods, and aid in life-saving missions. Our industry-leading software drives the adoption of robotic fleets for a variety of commercial and public sector industries. Join the Auterion movement and experience the power of next-generation computing.

Learn more about Auterion at https://auterion.com/.

