Auteur Invites Guests to its Russian River Estate "Winter Welcome" Bash on December 5th

Guests can sip and mingle with rare library offerings and limited-production wines while enjoying festive fare. The music and vineyard views will set the tone for an unforgettable start to the holiday season, creating a jovial atmosphere to toast the close of harvest and the promise of the holidays ahead. Tickets to Winter Welcome are $85 per person, with special pricing available for members.

This year, Auteur is also introducing The Wild Coast Auteur Collection, a new holiday box set that captures the untamed beauty and balance of Sonoma's most expressive landscapes. Featuring the 2023 Sonoma Coast Chardonnay and 2023 Russian River Pinot Noir, fresh Chandler walnuts, an heirloom-style nutcracker and a house-made walnut pesto recipe from Auteur's chef, the handsomely packaged set is ready to gift or enjoy. Select boxes will include a special vintage nutcracker, a playful blind-box surprise that adds an extra touch of holiday magic and delight.

Long before vineyards stretched across the Russian River Valley, the landscape was lined with walnut orchards that marked the harvest each winter. The Wild Coast Auteur Collection pays homage to that heritage through a partnership with Double A Walnuts, a certified-organic local farm whose walnuts connect today's wines to the valley's agricultural roots.

"The walnut is a beautiful symbol representing nourishment and tradition," said Laura Juhasz, co-founder. "As we celebrate the people and traditions that make life meaningful, we're honored to be able to share a sense of togetherness through our Winter Welcome, and offer the chance to bring a piece of this special place home with the Wild Coast Auteur Collection."

The limited-edition Wild Coast Auteur Collection is available now online at auteurwines.com/product/2-bottle-gift-pack and at both the Auteur Russian River Estate and its Sonoma Bungalow tasting room. The cost is $169.

Event Details:

Auteur Russian River Estate Winter Welcome

10520 Wohler Rd

Healdsburg, CA 95448

Friday, Dec 5, 2025, 4 – 7 p.m.

$85 per person advance purchase, $100 per person at the door

Tickets available at: exploretock.com/auteur-russian-river/event/575513/winter-welcome

About Auteur Wines

Founded in 2003 by Kenneth and Laura Juhasz, Auteur creates wines of intention, elegance, and authenticity. Its exceptional, small-lot Pinot Noir and Chardonnay are sourced from sustainable vineyards in distinct micro-terroirs along the Northern California Coast. Each wine transposes place and time to tell its own story, reflecting a deep respect for nature and a commitment to craftsmanship. Learn more at auteurwines.com or follow @auteurwines on social media.

