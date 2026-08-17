Authentic® Earns Spot on 2026 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Third Consecutive Year

"Growth today means staying grounded through shifting markets, moving at the pace of innovation, and committing to lifelong learning. Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the third year running belongs to our whole team." - Jennifer Zick, Founder & CEO, Authentic Post this

"Growth today isn't measured by top- or bottom-line results alone. At Authentic, growth means staying grounded and positive through constantly shifting market conditions, moving at the pace of today's innovation, and committing to lifelong learning rather than leaning on decades of past experience. That's how we guide our clients through change with clarity and confidence — and it's why being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year means so much. This recognition belongs to our team, whose commitment to growth — their own and our clients' — makes it possible year after year." - Jennifer Zick, Founder & CEO, Authentic

To view the full 2026 Inc. 5000 list, visit Inc. magazine's website.

About Authentic®

Authentic® is a national fractional CMO and marketing transformation firm serving growth-stage, founder-led, and private equity-backed companies across the United States. Founded in 2017, the firm pioneered a scalable model for delivering senior-level marketing leadership without the risk, limitations, or overhead burden of a full-time executive hire.

Through its proprietary framework, Authentic helps organizations Overcome Random Acts of Marketing® by aligning strategy, leadership, and execution. Its model combines experienced fractional CMOs, structured marketing methodology, and a collaborative community of executives to build mature marketing functions that drive measurable growth and increase transferable enterprise value.

Authentic serves clients across diverse industries and is recognized for elevating marketing from a tactical function to a strategic growth engine.

Learn more at: authenticbrand.com

Media Contact:

Brita Hammer

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

612-808-6300

authenticbrand.com

Media Contact

Brita Hammer, Authentic®, 1 612-808-6300, [email protected], authenticbrand.com

SOURCE Authentic®