Authentic® Earns Spot on 2026 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Third Consecutive Year

Authentic®, a Minneapolis-based fractional CMO firm, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for the third consecutive year in a row.
MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Authentic®, a fractional chief marketing officer and marketing transformation firm, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for the third consecutive year.
Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list provides a data-driven ranking of the nation's top-performing private companies, measuring revenue growth over a three-year period, in this case, from 2022 to 2025. Companies recognized on the list represent entrepreneurial resilience, job creation and economic impact across the U.S.
"Growth today isn't measured by top- or bottom-line results alone. At Authentic, growth means staying grounded and positive through constantly shifting market conditions, moving at the pace of today's innovation, and committing to lifelong learning rather than leaning on decades of past experience. That's how we guide our clients through change with clarity and confidence — and it's why being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year means so much. This recognition belongs to our team, whose commitment to growth — their own and our clients' — makes it possible year after year." - Jennifer Zick, Founder & CEO, Authentic
To view the full 2026 Inc. 5000 list, visit Inc. magazine's website.
About Authentic®
Authentic® is a national fractional CMO and marketing transformation firm serving growth-stage, founder-led, and private equity-backed companies across the United States. Founded in 2017, the firm pioneered a scalable model for delivering senior-level marketing leadership without the risk, limitations, or overhead burden of a full-time executive hire.
Through its proprietary framework, Authentic helps organizations Overcome Random Acts of Marketing® by aligning strategy, leadership, and execution. Its model combines experienced fractional CMOs, structured marketing methodology, and a collaborative community of executives to build mature marketing functions that drive measurable growth and increase transferable enterprise value.
Authentic serves clients across diverse industries and is recognized for elevating marketing from a tactical function to a strategic growth engine.
Learn more at: authenticbrand.com
Media Contact:
Brita Hammer
Marketing Manager
612-808-6300
Media Contact
Brita Hammer, Authentic®, 1 612-808-6300, [email protected], authenticbrand.com
SOURCE Authentic®
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