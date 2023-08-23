Author Alex Ball announces the release of 'A Dream Come True'

A 10-year-old boy who was a victim of bullies found kindness from his family, friends and teachers in unexpected ways

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alex Ball has walked in the steps of children like him who, through no fault of their own, are victims of bullies. He wants to share his story with the hope that others like him realize there is profound goodness, even in the face of incredible cruelty, and to never, never give up on loving oneself. It is for this reason he now releases, "A Dream Come True: Based on a Real-Life Story" (published by Archway Publishing).

This book is about a 10-year-old boy named Andy, who is planning his birthday celebration with his friends. He unexpectedly receives a note from a "secret admirer" which turns his world upside down in a very painful way. He feels very sad and alone—but he will not for long, as his friends, family, and teachers have a big surprise.

"Nearly two-thirds of children and adolescents on the autism spectrum are victims of childhood bullying. Many children and their families are experiencing the same issues I faced. However, I believe that inside every child who is a victim of a bully, there is a powerful and tenacious will to survive and overcome. I want children who are victims of bullies to know that they have a profound inner strength and they can get through the adversity," Ball says.

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Ball answered, "Courage and spirit are much stronger than hate and cruelty. This bullying experience has taught me not to be afraid, ashamed, or embarrassed by who I am, but rather to stand proud and embrace the many people who believe in diverse talents, unconventional minds, and social inclusion." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/847850-a-dream-come-true

"A Dream Come True: Based on a Real-Life Story"

By Alex Ball

About the Author

Alex Ball currently attends the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City and has an interest in fashion journalism. As an individual on the autism spectrum, he experienced bullying as a child. He has written this book in support of those who may experience similar challenges.

