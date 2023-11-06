Author and Former Merchant Mariner Pens Memoir of High Seas Adventures

Readers gain insight into experiences of life on a merchant ship in the latter part of the 20th century

CAPE COD, Mass., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an exciting new memoir, "Into a Gales Full Fury: Stories and Reflections on My Years Sailing in the U.S. Merchant Marine in the 1970s and 1980s," author and former Merchant Mariner Christopher McMahon shares his seafaring adventures across the globe.

The book tells the little-known stories of sailors in the U.S. Merchant Marine. McMahon entertains readers with true stories of life aboard merchant ships – from an alcoholic captain who navigated a ship into a terrible winter storm in the north Atlantic to hostage-taking and piracy, along with all other manner of unusual people in unusual circumstances. Throughout the narrative, McMahon shares his love of the mystery and magic of the seas.

"I wrote this book because there is nothing out there like this," McMahon said. "I wanted the story to be told for the people who went to sea so that the stories aren't lost."

Few resources describe life and work on a merchant ship in the 1970s and 1980s, so McMahon set out to write a book that tells the history, importance and adventures of the U.S. Merchant Marine at the time.

"For historical purposes, I went out of my way to describe the ship: the layout, the engineering," McMahon said. "I want the reader to be able to look back and see how things were done then. Merchant Mariners, then and now, play a critical role in the strategic and economic health of America. I want to honor the work of past mariners."

"Into a Gales Full Fury: Stories and Reflections on My Years Sailing in the U.S. Merchant Marine in the 1970s and 1980s"

By Christopher McMahon

ISBN: 9781665745918 (softcover); 9781665745925 (hardcover) 9781665745932 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Christopher McMahon is a master mariner of steam, motor, and sailing vessels. He sailed on merchant ships engaged in worldwide trade, primarily in the 1970s and 1980s. He is a graduate of the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York, and served there as a professor, sailing master and deputy superintendent. He is also a rear admiral (upper half), U.S. Maritime Service and was appointed in this capacity as a senior executive (SES) in several positions at the U.S. Department of Transportation, Maritime Administration and Naval War College. He has graduate degrees from several colleges and is an ordained Unitarian Universalist minister. For more, visit CJMOnTheSea.com.

