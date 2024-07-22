Author and Minister Wants to Help Readers See the Bible Like Never Before

New book helps readers uncover the messages of the Bible that are "Hidden in Plain Sight"

CONROE, Texas, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kevin Overbeck dedicated his life to Jesus at the young age of 12, and ever since, he has committed his life to God's service. He recently released his first book, "Hidden in Plain Sight," to give readers a fresh perspective on the Bible.

Overbeck provides readers with tools to push past obstacles and see the Bible in a vivid new light, taking reading the Bible from a good thing to do to an eye-opening, all-inclusive pass into the greatness of God, his character, his heart, and his plans for one's life.

"I grew up in a church where reading the Bible was something to mark off the checklist," Overbeck said. "Later God flipped the switch in my life, igniting a passion to read it differently. I now read the Bible in 3-D, H-D, full-color, and surround sound. I want to help provide a way to help others have the same experience."

"Hidden in Plain Sight," discusses important topics that can be found in the Bible and applied to reader's lives, covering various topics such as purpose, searching for answers, taking action, handling challenges, personal growth, faith, prayer, time management, overcoming obstacles and self-reflection.

Ultimately, Overbeck wants to motivate and inspire readers to live a meaningful life and achieve their goals by applying biblical principles.

"I want to set readers up with the tools to grow their relationship with God," Overbeck said. "When I read the Bible, it's like I am watching a film unfold before my very eyes. I want to open reader's eyes to truths in the Bible that they may not have seen before. We don't need to add or take away from things from the Bible, we simply need to see what is there, 'Hidden in Plain Sight,' and apply it to our lives."

About the author

Kevin Overbeck, a Missoula, Mont., native, embraced Jesus at age 12. With his wife, Valerie, they have dedicated their married life to God's service, fostering spiritual growth in all capacities of church ministry. They currently reside in Conroe, Texas, surrounded by their children and grandchildren. To learn more, please visit https://www.kevinoverbeck.com/.

