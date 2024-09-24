Author and Spiritualist Karla A. Trippe Launches American Southwest Regional Book Tour in Support of "When the Birds Stopped Singing"

"Now that I call greater Tucson, Arizona home it's important to use my diverse background to champion entrepreneurship in women by teaching them how to combine business strategy with spiritual power." Post this

With curated signing events at select Barnes & Noble locations Trippe's book tour spotlights the picturesque backdrops of Colorado's mountains and its surrounding areas as featured within the story. The first stop on the tour in Denver is a callback to her time running a leading technology public relations and branding agency and her work on non-profits in maternal healthcare and women's education. Back-to-Back engagements in Tucson highlights Trippe's work in spirituality and restoring women's reproductive rights in her home state of Arizona.

"Following a successful career in Silicon Valley, my growing family relocated to Silverthorne, Colorado, which provided an opportunity to indulge a passion for public service," says Trippe. "It was a privilege to help move that community forward, as a vice-chair for the Silverthorne Planning Commission and as an elected official to Silverthorne's Town Council. Now that I call greater Tucson, Arizona home it's important to use my diverse background to champion entrepreneurship in women by teaching them how to combine business strategy with spiritual power.

Book signing tour stops for "When the Birds Stopped Singing" by Karla A. Trippe:

Saturday, October 05, 2024 . Barnes & Noble ( Glendale, CO ) – 12pm to 2pm . 960 S. Colorado Blvd., Glendale, Colorado 80246. Website: https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2554

. Barnes & Noble ( ) – . 960 S. Colorado Blvd., 80246. Website: https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2554 Saturday, October 12, 2024 . Barnes & Noble ( Tucson, AZ ) – 12pm to 2pm . 5130 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson, Arizona 85711. Website: https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2892

. Barnes & Noble ( ) – . 5130 E. Broadway Blvd., 85711. Website: https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2892 Saturday, October 26, 2024 . Barnes & Noble ( Tucson, AZ ) – 12pm to 2pm . 7325 N. LaCholla Blvd., Ste 100, Tucson, Arizona 85741. Website: https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2804

Trippe considers herself a seeker and teacher; someone who is drawn to learn new ideas and techniques, and shares them with others.

"As a trained shaman, medium and reader of the Akashic Record, I work with people to answer their perplexing questions," says Trippe. "Like the role Serena plays with Caroline in the new book, I use the different spiritual modalities ranging from the spirit guides and spirit animals, reincarnation, soul contracts, shielding, tarot cards, journeying, chakras, past lives, soul families to the Akashic Records. Through this introduction to the many facets of the metaphysical world, readers can learn how they might use these tools to improve their lives."

For more information on the tour to support "When the Birds Stopped Singing," booking spirituality services, and to read blogs by Karla A. Trippe visit https://www.karlatrippe.com/.

Follow Karla A. Trippe on Instagram @karlatrippe_writes and Facebook @karlatrippewrites

ABOUT Karla A. Trippe:

Karla A. Trippe is a seeker, healer, teacher, and author—someone drawn to learn new ideas and techniques and share them with others. Being a spiritualist who has lived many lives guides her to understand what is unique each time. In this life, Trippe learned every aspect of marketing and communications, allowing her to launch over 50 technology and consumer products worldwide successfully.

Trippe is also the author of "Scenes from the Valley," which takes readers to the Silicon Valley and tells the real story of why more women haven't made it to the upper echelon of management. The book embodies the #MeToo movement by exposing difficulties women face in climbing up to the C-suite and reveals choices women had to make in response to a precarious work environment. Trippe will be signing both books at her events.

When not writing books, Trippe pens a blog as the chic spiritualist on topics related to female empowerment, spirituality, and traumatic healing. Trippe resides in SaddleBrooke, Arizona, with her husband, Dave, and her two bonded rescue cats, Frank and Joe.

