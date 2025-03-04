Author and Spiritualist Karla A. Trippe to Demonstrate Stone Readings at Barnes & Noble on March 15

Author Karla Trippe will demonstrate how to answer questions using different types of stones at the Barnes & Noble store at 7325 N. LaCholla Blvd. on March 15 from 1:00-3:00.

TUCSON, Ariz., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SaddleBrooke author and spiritualist Karla Trippe will demonstrate how to answer questions using different types of stones at the Westside Barnes & Noble store at 7325 N. LaCholla Blvd. on March 15 from 1:00-3:00 during the Tucson Festival of Books weekend.

Stone Reading is an ancient method of divination performed long before the creation of other forms of prophecy, such as tarot cards. Centuries ago, tribes had no paper or writing utensils, so the shamans would use stones to guide the tribe to food, assist in healing, resolve conflicts, and envision the future.

"As a part of Mother Earth since the beginning of the planet, stones have long been a source of energy and messages from the universe," said Trippe.

"We are very excited to have Karla give this unique presentation to our customers," said Jaime Cross, Store Manager at Barnes & Noble Westside. "She brings an unusual perspective to our customers who are interested in the metaphysical, spiritual, and religious genres.

In addition to discussing how different stones provide spiritual guidance Trippe will explain and sign her latest book, "When the Birds Stopped Singing." This fictional story in the magical realism genre is about Caroline Howard, a young girl who experiences a traumatic childhood. In the forests of Colorado, she meets Serena, a wood nymph. Secretly, she instructs Caroline in different spiritual modalities to help the girl as she struggles with abuse, deathly sicknesses, and bullying. Serena introduces Caroline to many aspects of spirituality and takes the girl on journeys to the lower world, where she meets her spirit animals, and the upper world, where she meets her spirit guides and imparts the true wisdom of God and the universe. With Serena's help, Caroline uncovers the purpose of her current life's incarnation and discovers love along the way.

"I am fortunate to be selected to demonstrate one aspect of my spiritual knowledge and showcase my story during the most important weekend for books in the Tucson annual calendar," said Trippe.

In addition to providing clients with stone and Akashic Records readings, Trippe is busily writing her next book in the Caroline series. Trippe also pens a bi-monthly blog on topics related to female empowerment, spirituality, and traumatic healing.

To learn more about this event, contact the Westside Barnes & Noble store at (520) 742-6402 or visit Trippe's website at www.karlatrippe.com.

Media Contact

Karla Trippe, Spiritual Services with Karla, 1 9703893672, [email protected], www.karlatrippe.com

SOURCE Spiritual Services with Karla