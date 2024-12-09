Author Bessie White Gives the Gift of a Good Read for the Holidays

Faith leader gives honest account of her secret to peace and joy against real life pain, rejection, abuse and disappointment. Title on sale through end of December.
ATLANTA, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Bessie White is giving the gift of a good read for the holiday season with her latest book title "My Bess Story for God's Glory: From Rejection to Royal Election".
The book is a compelling autobiographical journey of her life with raw, honest insights into "how to" navigate abuse, divorce, shame, harassment, disappointment, pain, sickness and the power of faith and forgiveness to access true healing, peace and joy.
Born into brokenness as the adult child of an alcoholic, Bessie unveils the powerful story of a soul once shattered and rejected, now restored and redeemed by God's grace. Her testimony will inspire you to see that no matter how broken your past, God has a plan for your future. Start your journey toward healing and purpose.
Forward by Jacqueline Galloway Blake and endorsed by Pastor Wintley Phipps, the book is on sale 10% off now through the end of December with coupon code 85APFX on BookBaby. The title is also available on Amazon and Brown Sugar & Spice Books.
Inspired by a story of faith, transformation, and triumph, Pastor Dr. Wintley Phillips said, "It is in the quiet crucible of our personal private sufferings that our noblest dreams are born. God gives his greatest gifts in compensation for what we have endured and what we have been through. The narrative of Bessie's struggles and triumphs will leave an indelible imprint upon your soul and will forever remind you of the resilience of the human spirit."
Media Contact
Jeanine Taylor, Ideate PR, 1 8333433283, [email protected], http://ideatepr.com/
Jeanine Taylor, Ideate PR, 1 4709255468, [email protected], https://id8pr.com/
SOURCE Bessie White
Share this article