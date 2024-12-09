Author Bessie White Gives the Gift of a Good Read for the Holidays

It is in the quiet crucible of our personal private sufferings that our noblest dreams are born...The narrative of Bessie's struggles and triumphs forever remind you of the resilience of the human spirit. Post this

Born into brokenness as the adult child of an alcoholic, Bessie unveils the powerful story of a soul once shattered and rejected, now restored and redeemed by God's grace. Her testimony will inspire you to see that no matter how broken your past, God has a plan for your future. Start your journey toward healing and purpose.

Forward by Jacqueline Galloway Blake and endorsed by Pastor Wintley Phipps, the book is on sale 10% off now through the end of December with coupon code 85APFX on BookBaby. The title is also available on Amazon and Brown Sugar & Spice Books.

Inspired by a story of faith, transformation, and triumph, Pastor Dr. Wintley Phillips said, "It is in the quiet crucible of our personal private sufferings that our noblest dreams are born. God gives his greatest gifts in compensation for what we have endured and what we have been through. The narrative of Bessie's struggles and triumphs will leave an indelible imprint upon your soul and will forever remind you of the resilience of the human spirit."

