Author Breaks Free From a 50-Year Manipulative Marriage to Create A New Future

After reading a book about boundaries and realizing I had never set any in my marriage, a lightbulb moment gave me the strength to break free to create a new future.

In her book, Verner explains that throughout her marriage, she had not identified the "red flags" in her relationship. If she had, she would have avoided the role of the enabler that continually fed the appetite of her husband, a calculating manipulator. Her book delves into how she was deceived by that manipulation. From the lack of her husband's affection, to begging for permission to go to church as a family, date nights, social and family gatherings, board games, playing cards, and socializing with other couples. Although it took her 50 years of marriage to find freedom, she was able to create a new future. Verner credits God for rescuing her and she now leans on her heavenly Father's guidance in her life.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Verner said, "My unorthodox life experience of fifty years married compelled me to share my story with others, so they can avoid the pitfalls I endured. After reading a book about boundaries and realizing I had never set any in my marriage, a lightbulb moment gave me the strength to break free to create a new future."

Luna Verner was born in Oklahoma, attended college in Texas and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in interdisciplinary studies. She spent the first fifteen years of her marriage in Oklahoma, then they migrated to Texas. She spends her time as a newfound author enlightening others of pitfalls to be aware of in their marriages, so they will not end up as she did, after fifty years of marriage. In addition to enjoying all kinds of creative arts, she also loves traveling, riding motorcycles, baking, creating new dishes, canning fruit, vegetables, and meats.

