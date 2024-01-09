"AUTHOR BRENDA M LANE TAKES READERS ON AN EMOTIONAL JOURNEY … I FOUND THIS BOOK HARD TO PUT DOWN." - Literary Titan Post this

We agree! And so do the literary professionals! You can find the book everywhere books are sold, in Print, Kindle, and Audio versions.

While basking in the warmth of the encouraging reviews for her "wee book", as she calls it, Lane then got the news that her song, Omnipresent, recorded and performed by the Budapest Symphony Orchestra and Choir had been uploaded to YouTube. The first response was "This is magnificent!" Franck Dansaert, Composer. https://youtu.be/TDv2_uehaqw

The song is part of the album, VALIANT, available in digital format NOW and as a vinyl edition in February 2024. www.laneprojects.com/valiant.

Music Professionals began adding their unrestrained enthusiasm regarding these songs …

Magnificent, inspired, awesomely performed, gorgeously arranged, and worthy of NOTE! It sounds like a movie theme, to me." - Larry Kenton (Orchestrator; Mission Impossible(s), Star Trek, Ratatouille, Up)

"Beautifully done!" - Ned Lott (Voice-Over Director/Producer; Chronicles of Narnia, Finding Nemo, Frozen, Deep)

"This is certainly powerful!!" - Kyle Thompson (Catalyst Resource Group, Faith-based movies)

"Intense, gripping, and could easily be the theme of an epic movie. My mind races with excitement at how marvelous it is to hear and perform!" – Jaime Jorge, (International Violinist)

About Lane:

Brenda M Lane, is an ASCAP Composer (never trained) and has written over a thousand songs in multi-genre. Documenting the extraordinary story behind that music, she penned her first book, Under the Eye, a Composer's Journey. She has been featured on radio broadcasts/podcasts, magazine and online interviews, regarding both her music and books. Chosen as a contributing author, and featured twice on their podcast for the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand, her stories were published in Dreams and the Unexplainable and Miracles and the Unexplainable. Lane's faith-based accounts of her journey, (a dichotomy of painful events balanced by unbelievable, over-the-top experiences of joy, adventure and miraculous intervention), find their way into the narratives of her books/music.

Available NOW! Book: Marginal Madge Always on the Edge (Print, Kindle, Audible) and Album: Valiant, including the song Omnipresent, (Digital/Vinyl). www.laneprojects.com/valiant

