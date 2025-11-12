Author Camey Joy Honors National Adoption Month With Her Memoir 'Beautifully Scarred'

"Adoption didn't just save my life, it showed me what grace looks like. I learned that love doesn't have to look like you to rescue you." - Camey Joy Post this

"Adoption didn't just save my life," Camey says. "It showed me what grace looks like. I learned that love doesn't have to look like you to rescue you."

Her book, available now on Amazon, and her accompanying five-day YouVersion devotional, both invite readers to see how God transforms every scar; physical, emotional, or spiritual, into a testimony of His grace.

As the nation recognizes the millions of children whose lives have been changed through adoption, Camey hopes her story will bring encouragement to families considering adoption and healing to those who have walked through it. "My prayer is that people understand adoption isn't just about rescuing a child, it's about reflecting God's heart," she shares. "Every 'yes' has the power to change generations."

Camey's ultimate vision is to see Beautifully Scarred become a feature film, a story that will remind the world that no past is too damaged for redemption and that beauty often rises from the places we least expect.

Camey Joy is an author, speaker, singer, wife, and mother whose story of survival, adoption, and redemption has inspired audiences around the world. Born in the mountains of Guatemala with a bilateral cleft lip and palate and adopted to save her life, Camey's journey is a living testimony of God's grace and healing. Through her memoir, Beautifully Scarred, and her accompanying five-day YouVersion devotional, she shares how God transformed what the world saw as broken into a story of beauty, purpose, and hope.

Beautifully Scarred is the powerful true story of Camey Joy, born in the mountains of Guatemala with a cleft lip and palate and adopted to save her life. Through pain, rejection, and redemption, she learns to embrace her scars – both seen and unseen – as reminders of God's grace, forgiveness, and love. Her journey is a moving testament that Jesus still heals, restores, and works miracles today.

