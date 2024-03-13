Author Charles Sherrod releases 'Beyond the Realms of Death'

New book delves into the notion that dreams transcend mere subconscious imagery, traversing through dimensions of life and death

VON ORMY, Texas, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charles Sherrod debuts in the publishing realm with the launch of "Beyond the Realms of Death" (published by iUniverse), a chilling murder mystery intertwined with ghostly elements. This narrative delves into the notion that dreams transcend mere subconscious imagery, traversing through dimensions of life and death.

Chris finds himself at a loss following the abrupt departure of his beloved, Sarah, who vanished without a trace. Her absence remains a mystery until a tempest brews in the Gulf of Mexico, ushering in not only stormy weather, but also a cascade of nightmares.

In these haunting dreams, Sarah reaches out to Chris, seemingly attempting to convey a message. Despite grappling with heartbreak and sleepless nights, Chris struggles to resume his daily routine, seeking solace amongst friends at Sugar, the nightclub where he first encountered Sarah. Though a friend of a friend shows interest in Chris, he remains emotionally unstable.

As the storm intensifies, the unsettling dreams blur the lines between reality and nightmare. When friends from Sugar's are murdered, suspicion and paranoia grip the club. What connection do the murders have to Sarah, and could malevolent forces lurking within the storm be driving Chris to the brink of insanity?

"While crafted for sheer entertainment, this tale may offer insights into coping with tragedy," Sherrod reflects. He emphasizes, "I aspire for readers to simply savor the journey through my narrative." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.iuniverse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/487170-beyond-the-realms-of-death

"Beyond the Realms of Death"

By Charles Sherrod

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 332 pages | ISBN 9781532017599

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 332 pages | ISBN 9781532017582

E-Book | 332 pages | ISBN 9781532018558

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Charles Sherrod lives near Leming, Texas.

