Author Chronicles personal journey through suffering and faith After his Wife was Diagnosed with Leukemia

"I hope to express genuine empathy to others who are suffering so that they can feel blessed and understood," said Downs, "and also to share the lessons that God taught me through my wife's cancer so that others can be strengthened in their faith."

Structured as a combination of narrative prose, short essays, poetry, and factual updates and originally written to keep others updated, Downs' reflections ended up becoming a therapeutic outlet, allowing him to document his spiritual journey. Downs' wife, Pippa, was declared cancer free after intense chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant.

"There are many things in life that are good, and we should be grateful," said Downs, "and there are also many things that are bad. It's OK to be afraid and doubtful when you feel pain and are struggling to survive. The only thing that is certain is that God takes care of our greatest need through Jesus Christ."

"Lessons From Leukemia"

By Micah J. Downs

ISBN: 9798385042920 (softcover); 9798385042913 (hardcover); 9798385042906 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Micah J. Downs was born in Pittsburgh, PA and has been a teacher for 32 years. He and his wife, Pippa, met at College Church in Wheaton, IL. and have been married for 26 years. They reside in the suburbs of Pittsburgh and have five children and two grandchildren. To learn more, please http://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/816894-lessons-from-leukemia.

