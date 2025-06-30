Author Chronicles personal journey through suffering and faith After his Wife was Diagnosed with Leukemia

Originally written as short essays and poems to be shared with family and friends
PITTSBURGH, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the fall of 2014, author Micah J. Downs' wife was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). While sending frequent updates to family members, friends, and people from the church community who were eager to stay informed, Downs would include short essays and poems.
Written in real-time throughout his wife's battle, "Lessons From Leukemia," weaves together poetry, prayers, and reflections that helped the author process his pain, fear and grief. Through this cathartic writing process, Downs shares his authentic perspective on suffering that validates their struggles while illuminating the wisdom, hope and eventual healing found in God's presence.
Ten years later, Downs added chronology and structure along with some new insights and final thoughts on suffering and shares how God taught him through life's trials.
"I hope to express genuine empathy to others who are suffering so that they can feel blessed and understood," said Downs, "and also to share the lessons that God taught me through my wife's cancer so that others can be strengthened in their faith."
Structured as a combination of narrative prose, short essays, poetry, and factual updates and originally written to keep others updated, Downs' reflections ended up becoming a therapeutic outlet, allowing him to document his spiritual journey. Downs' wife, Pippa, was declared cancer free after intense chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant.
"There are many things in life that are good, and we should be grateful," said Downs, "and there are also many things that are bad. It's OK to be afraid and doubtful when you feel pain and are struggling to survive. The only thing that is certain is that God takes care of our greatest need through Jesus Christ."
"Lessons From Leukemia"
By Micah J. Downs
ISBN: 9798385042920 (softcover); 9798385042913 (hardcover); 9798385042906 (electronic)
Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Micah J. Downs was born in Pittsburgh, PA and has been a teacher for 32 years. He and his wife, Pippa, met at College Church in Wheaton, IL. and have been married for 26 years. They reside in the suburbs of Pittsburgh and have five children and two grandchildren. To learn more, please http://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/816894-lessons-from-leukemia.
