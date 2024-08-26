Author Considers What She Will Give In Exchange For Her Soul

"Being involved in various ministries over the past fifteen years, I have seen the need for constructive vulnerability, not just the desire to 'be real', but the need for actually dealing with the chains and barriers we have in our walk with Christ..." Post this

"Being involved in various ministries over the past fifteen years, I have seen the need for constructive vulnerability, not just the desire to 'be real', but the need for actually dealing with the chains and barriers we have in our walk with Christ, through His Word and with the help of the Holy Spirit," said Johnston.

Ali Johnston is a fervent Christ follower, passionate musician and worship leader for over 20 years, thought-provoking author, and spiritual journey blogger. She is a loving wife and mother of three, and has opened her doors to countless youth and adults in need of counsel and encouragement.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. A Great Exchange is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Ali Johnston, Salem Author Services, 920-418-4771, [email protected], https://www.agreatexchange.com/

SOURCE Xulon Press