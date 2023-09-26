Author Creates A Prophetic World In Newly Updated Version of Fantasy Series

In "The First Jewel of Earth: The Search for Wisdom (Parts One and Two)," by James W. Greenhalge, readers join the Traveler as he attempts to recover an ancient item that is an integral part of a much larger mechanism that can save humanity. Tweet this

"The Traveler is much like each one of us – sometimes heroic, often struggling, but always greatly loved and cherished by God," explains Greenhalge. "While writing these books, I strive to impart something beyond human understanding to the seeker."

Drawn from today's headlines—devastating world events, rising seas, celestial signs and wonders—this series surveys Biblical prophecy and ancient history, revealing the origins of this supernatural war where a decisive battle is being fought in the present day. First published in 1999, the Jewels of the Earth series has already built a large and loyal fan base. This new edition has been revised, re-edited, and refreshed with new chapters. Newly revised editions of the other Jewels are forthcoming.

"If we begin with the premise that there is a design to this universe," said Greenhalge, "the truth of its construction is just waiting to be discovered. Life is a journey of discovery, and we are all travelers. I want readers to see themselves in the pages of this book."

"The First Jewel of Earth, Parts One and Two: The Search for Wisdom"

By James W. Greenhalge

ISBN: 9798823002707 (softcover); 9798823002684 (hardcover); 9798823002691 (electronic)

Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

James W. Greenhalge is a seeker, a husband, a father and grandfather, an Army officer, an attorney, a university adjunct faculty member, a church elder and Bible study leader, an author, an avid computer game player, a world traveler, a lover, mentor and friend. He currently resides in Grand Junction, Colorado with Mary, his loving wife of 46 years. They have one son, a wonderful daughter-in-law, three marvelous grandchildren, and a grand-dog. To learn more, please visit http://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/850665-the-first-jewel-of-earth.

